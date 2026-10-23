Knicks signing Dalton Knecht carves realistic path to resolving wing depth woes

The New York Knicks have given former first-round draft pick Dalton Knecht a second lease on NBA life by signing him to a two-way contract. Shams Charania of ESPN was the first to report the news. Per Ian Begley of SNY, Kevin McCullar Jr. will be waived to make space for Knecht.

Though Knecht has an uphill battle ahead of him, his talent and proven scoring ability make him an excellent addition to a Knicks team that was in dire need of depth along the wings. In the process, he can make the Los Angeles Lakers regret giving up on him.

The Knicks entered the 2026-27 regular season with a known need for improved depth along the wings. They have a surplus of high-level guards and an elite trio of starting wings in OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, but lack tall and athletic wings who can play behind them.

Knecht should help resolve that very issue as a proven scorer and shooter in the NBA whose flaws are known, but whose upside is compelling nevertheless.

Knecht admittedly struggled to find his place in a Lakers rotation that changed rather drastically during his rookie season. He seemed to show clear signs of potential as a scorer and shooter next to Anthony Davis, but when Los Angeles swapped the big man out for Luka Doncic, his future became less clear. The Lakers even attempted to trade Knecht after the Doncic deal, but it fell through.

Now with a new team that's flush with high-level defenders and in need of a wing who can generate offense with the second unit, Knecht is a rational gamble.

Knicks sign Dalton Knecht to two-way contract

Knecht finished his rookie season with averages of 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 three-point field goals made on .461/.376/.762 shooting. Those numbers tranaslated to eye-opening marks of 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.1 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Despite his success, Knecht was traded for Mark Williams ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline—until Williams' failed physical brought him back to Los Angeles.

From there, the Lakers never really seemed to give him a fighting chance. He was a poor fit in a rotation that was built around three high-usage wings with questionable defensive consistency in Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, and perhaps inevitably received limited touches.

In New York, however, the Knicks have a known need for wings who can offer size, shot creation, and shooting behind the starters.

Dalton Knecht has the scoring potential to excel with Knicks

The Knicks have shot creators, of course, but they primarily function as backcourt players—whereas Knecht has the size and athleticism to work the wings. Knecht, meanwhile, stands at 6’5” and 215 pounds with a 6’9” wingspan and a 39.0” vertical. He moves comfortably around the court, can soar above the rim, and is a threat as both a shooter and a baseline cutter on the offensive end of the floor.

There will be a learning curve, as well as bad habits to unlearn, but Knecht is able to be plugged in at the 3 for quality offensive minutes.

The hurdles will include improved defensive consistency and figuring out how to get into a rhythm without relying on self creation. Mike Brown’s offense should fit Knecht, however, in that it can balance his contributions and ultimately give him structure and a clearly defined role.

If Knecht excels, then the Knicks may finally resolve their wing depth woes with a brilliant gamble on a talented scorer.