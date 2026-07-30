Barring injury, much like last year, Tyler Kolek will not be part of the Knicks’ rotation next season. After trading for Jose Alvarado in February, Kolek fell to third in the pecking order for point guard minutes. That should again be the case with Alvarado re-signing.

Kolek was better in his second year than in his rookie season. He has shown that he can run an offense well, and he displayed better accuracy from long range. The 25-year-old would find himself as the first lead guard off the bench on numerous teams.

It could be an interesting decision by next February’s trade deadline if the Knicks decide to trade the third-year player in exchange for filling a need.

Kolek would have a larger role on other teams

Kolek has become a fan favorite since being selected 34th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He also proved to be impactful on more than a few occasions last season.

Two of the most memorable games during New York’s 2025–26 regular season were its comeback victory over the Cavaliers on Christmas Day and its NBA Cup Finals win over the Spurs. In the Christmas outing, Kolek tallies 16 points and nine assists, with 11 of those points coming in the final frame. In the Cup Finals, he notched 14 points and five assists,

Per 36 minutes in 2025-26, Kolek averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. His assist-to-turnover ratio was greater than three. Nobody will mistake Kolek for an All-Defensive-type player, but he at least gives effort on that end.

It would be difficult for New York to give up on him, considering he’s still young and an excellent depth piece to have. By next February, though, the Knicks may deem Andre Drummond unplayable in the postseason due to his lack of mobility on defense.

Kolek should have value around the league and could be used in a trade for another big man to back up Karl-Anthony Towns. Because he was a second-round pick, Kolek’s contract is for just $2.3 million in 2026–27, with a team option worth $2.49 million for the following year.

Many fans would be disappointed to see Kolek go. It’s just something to watch for if he again isn’t playing much and a need for another center—or at another position—arises. He has shown that he can be a part of an NBA rotation, and the opportunity for him to do so may have to come on a team other than the Knicks.