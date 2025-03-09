Knicks must give overlooked rookie a chance with Jalen Brunson injured

The New York Knicks have lost their franchise player for a minimum of two weeks. Jalen Brunson sprained his right ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers and will be re-evaluated after 14 days, with the hope being that he won't require any more time off the court.

For as long as Brunson is absent, it would behoove Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks to give rookie Tyler Kolek a genuine opportunity to prove he can help stabilize the rotation.

New York traded up to select Kolek with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Most agreed that it appeared to be a perfect fit, as Kolek had just completed a storied collegiate career during which he won viewers over with his competitiveness, court vision, and big-game performances.

In 2023-24, Kolek led all NCAA Division I players in assists per game and guided the Marquette Golden Eagles to their first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since 2013.

Throw in the fact that he won the 2023 Big East Player of the Year award and posted Jason Kidd level statistics during the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and Kolek looked like a massive draft-night steal. Fast forward to March of 2025, however, and he's averaged just 5.1 minutes per game during his rookie season.

Thankfully, with Brunson missing time, the Knicks have made the decision to recall Kolek from the G League and potentially utilize him in the rotation.

Thibodeau has never been known to favor rookies in his rotations, but Kolek could be an essential inclusion over the next two weeks.

Tyler Kolek can give Lakers the playmaking they currently lack

Brunson currently ranks No. 7 in the NBA in points per game and No. 8 in assists per contest. That level of production will not be emulated by anyone on the Knicks' roster—whether they're a rookie or not.

What Kolek can help New York with, however, is creating consistent and efficient offense without having to completely revamp the way it plays.

Kolek clearly isn't the dribble penetration threat that Brunson has become during his All-NBA career. What the rookie brings to the table, however, is a proven history of being able to find openings in a defense and pass his teammates to success.

Perhaps that hasn't yet translated to the NBA, but it's worth noting that Kolek is averaging 18.5 points and 8.9 assists in the G League.

Miles McBride will likely continue to start, but Kolek's offensive capabilities could spark improved production from the second unit. He could also step in as a playmaking point guard who can help the Knicks' productive starting wings continue to score at a high level.

All of OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges are averaging at least 14.5 points per game, and having a player who can create offense for them has been essential to their success.

Even if Kolek isn't ready for the moment, it's better to find that out than it would be to assume he isn't. He was a high-level three-point shooter and facilitator in college, and has already begun to translate that success to the G League.

Giving Kolek a chance to prove that he's ready to play at the highest level could give the Knicks a short-term jolt and a long-term option for depth.