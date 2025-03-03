Knicks offseason trade target becomes crystal clear after latest rumors

The New York Knicks remained relatively quiet at the deadline, only sending Jericho Sims to the Bucks for Delon Wright. Fans didn't expect a major move, especially with Mitchell Robinson's looming return. However, the Knicks tried to make a bigger splash.

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency last summer, New York explored the center trade market before re-signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal. The Knicks weren't satisfied, so they traded for Karl-Anthony Towns days before training camp, with Robinson set to miss what was initially thought to be the first couple months of the season.

One of the options that the front office explored was Walker Kessler, but as every New York fan knows all too well, Danny Ainge isn't an easy person to do business with. The Jazz reportedly wanted at least two first-round picks for Kessler, a price that interested teams weren't willing to pay.

Kessler trade rumors ramped up again before the deadline (to no avail), specifically regarding the Lakers. Los Angeles traded Anthony Davis to Dallas as part of the seismic Luka Doncic deal, which left the Lakers with Jaxson Hayes as the primary center. They reached out to Utah (again) about Kessler, but he wasn't available.

On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks also inquired about Kessler (subscription required):

"League sources say that the Knicks were right there with the Lakers in their determination before the trade deadline to try to convince Utah to engage in meaningful Walker Kessler trade talks. No dice, though. The Jazz made it clear they wanted no part of entertaining Kessler pitches in-season."

Knicks reached out to Jazz about Walker Kessler trade before deadline

Robinson made his long-awaited return on Friday in Memphis, and New York is 2-0 with him back in the lineup. He finished with six points, four rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes in his season debut. In Sunday's win, Robinson posted two points, two rebounds, and one block in 13 minutes.

He is understandably having to work his way back up to regular minutes after being out since last May. Last week, Tom Thibodeau seemingly hinted that Robinson could return to being the starting center again, pushing KAT to the four. Maybe that will happen when Mitch is ready to be fully unleashed.

Robinson could be the missing piece the Knicks needed, but that's still yet to be determined. His health is a big question mark. Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, maybe New York will try to trade Robinson over the summer. The 2025-26 season is the last on the contract he signed in 2022 free agency.

New York could pivot its attention to Kessler (again), but Utah will determine his availability. The Jazz made the easy decision to pick up his $4.9 million team option for 2025-26. He will be extension-eligible this summer, so if Utah doesn't want to pay up, he could be on the move.

As important as Mitch is when he's on the court, the Knicks need to consider the future. The front office has set up New York financially in the coming years, and trading for Kessler would be another key move. The 23-year-old is one of the best young bigs in the league, and he'd fit in well in New York.