Dream Knicks trade target is reportedly unavailable with deadline looming

There are 10 days left until the 2025 NBA trade deadline. New York Knicks fans are waiting to see if the front office will make a move or keep the roster the same for the remainder of the season.

One option New York could consider is trading Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to make his regular-season debut after undergoing ankle surgery last May. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks believe the center will return early to mid-February. Maybe they'll decide to trade him beforehand, or perhaps they'll trade another player (like Precious Achiuwa) to boost frontcourt depth.

New York explored several central trade options over the summer before re-signing Achiuwa to a one-year deal after losing Isaiah Hartenstein. The Knicks were interested in Walker Kessler, but his price tag was too high. Other teams expressed interest in Kessler over the summer, and he's still drawing interest with the deadline looming.

Utah has reportedly asked for two first-round picks in exchange for Kessler, which has kept the Lakers away. Kessler could be a player New York is still considering, although the Knicks no longer have the assets to trade for him. That doesn't seem to matter anyway, as Kessler is reportedly unavailable (subscription required).

Walker Kessler is reportedly unavailable with trade deadline looming

On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Kessler is "believed to be as close to unavailable as it gets."

The Jazz have the worst record in the West (10-33) and the second-worst in the league. Kessler is having the best season of his young career. He's averaging 11.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 73.3% from the field. Trading him would accelerate Utah's tank for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (AKA Cooper Flagg).

It's not as if the Jazz need additional first-round picks, as Danny Ainge has stockpiled a treasure chest. There isn't a rush to trade Kessler, who is making a little less than $3 million this season and will make $4.9 million in 2025-26.

Maybe Utah is pressuring Los Angeles to increase its offer for the big man, or perhaps the Jazz don't want to part ways with Kessler. Knicks fans know well that doing business with Ainge is not easy.

If some New York fans still hope Kessler will end up with the Knicks, think again. His price is too high, and Ainge is too stubborn.