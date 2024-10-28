Lakers reportedly eyeing young center that Knicks previously tried to trade for
The Lakers had a quiet offseason, the exact opposite of the New York Knicks. Los Angeles' biggest move was hiring former sharpshooter JJ Redick (outside the NBA draft). The Lakers have started the season 3-0 with wins over the Timberwolves, Suns, and Kings. Redick has LA looking like a completely different team than the past few seasons.
The Lakers could do one significant thing to bolster the roster. Anthony Davis has made it clear that he wants to play alongside another big man. Redick echoed a similar sentiment, but Rob Pelinka hasn't made a move yet.
Before trading for Karl-Anthony Towns, New York explored various trade options. One of the most popular options amongst the fan base was Walker Kessler, but the Jazz's price tag was too high for the Knicks. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks "made multiple runs" for the 23-year-old, but Utah reportedly wants two first-round picks in exchange (subscription required).
New York passed on Kessler. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Los Angeles could be the next team to seriously pursue the center. Buha said Kessler is "a name that the Lakers have been interested in." The reporter added that it's too early to know what other center options could be available before the February deadline.
Walker Kessler is one of the centers the Lakers are interested in
Knicks fans know that Danny Ainge isn't easy to do business with; otherwise, Kessler might be in New York. The truth is that the Knicks could still use Kessler as a backup center, given their thin frontcourt depth.
Kessler started 22 of the 64 games he played last season and both of Utah's two games this season. He posted 16 points (6-of-7 shooting), 14 rebounds, and five blocks in the Jazz's 126-124 loss to the Grizzlies. Kessler scored two points in Utah's 127-86 loss to Golden State but took only one shot.
Given the strength of the Western Conference, the Jazz will have difficulty securing a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Utah extended Lauri Markkanen over the summer rather than trading him, but the team could decide to trade Kessler as the season continues. Los Angeles surely isn't the only team interested in his services.
It's still too early to determine if this Lakers squad is for real, but so far, the results have been more than promising. Trading for Kessler would give LA a boost, but it won't be at a cheap price.