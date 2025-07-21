Knicks offseason is disappointing for painfully obvious reason

Alright, it is time to call it what it is. This New York Knicks offseason has been somewhat of a letdown. Not because the team got worse, they did not. But because they had a chance to grab the East by the throat, they instead played it safe. That is pretty frustrating, to say the least.

The east has plummeted, and the Knicks are blowing a monster opportunity

The Eastern Conference did not just soften this summer; it pretty much unraveled. The Boston Celtics, the reigning beast of the East, lost Jayson Tatum due to an Achilles injury for the upcoming season. The Celtics were also practically forced to tear apart their core thanks to the brutal second apron penalties. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday had to be traded, and they did not have enough money to re-sign Luke Kornet in free agency.

The Indiana Pacers, last season's feel-good Finals run, lost Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles tear as well in game 7. The Milwaukee Bucks waived Damian Lillard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s commitment to the team is still in question. Even the Philadelphia 76ers’ situation is still murky because no one really knows about Joel Embiid’s health and whether or not he will be able to actually play come playoff time (if they even make it there).

For the first time in what feels like a long time, there was no dominant giant in the East. No superteam in sight. Just an opportunity. And what did the Knicks do with it? They added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

Clarkson and Yabusele are survival signings, not blockbusters

Do not get me wrong, those guys add some useful depth. But these are not the types of moves that say, “We are ready to run through this conference.” They are moves you make to survive a season, not to define one.

Guerschon Yabusele is a good addition to the frontcourt, but remember this guy was out of the league after the 2018-19 season when he used to be a Boston Celtic. There has to be a reason for that. There also has to be a reason why Jordan Clarkson was bought out. Clarkson is a great scorer, but he is one-dimensional, and his injury history is a cause for concern.

The Knicks went bold last summer, so why the sudden step back?

Last offseason, the Knicks made some bold moves. The Mikal Bridges trade that involved dealing five first-round picks and then going out to snag Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves are the types of swings teams take when they believe their window is now. So why hit the brakes after that?

This could still change. Who knows? Maybe they get Ben Simmons to fill a defensive void, or they somehow get LeBron James to make his way to the Big Apple. The front office has time. But right now? The Knicks are coasting through an offseason that was built for statement-making. The East gave them a fast lane to the Finals. And instead of flooring it, they’ve stalled at a green light.