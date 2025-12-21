Knicks’ offseason decision is aging poorly amid new trade rumors

Few predicted the New York Knicks’ signing of Guerschon Yabusele would go this poorly. He has become such a non-factor, in fact, that the front office may apparently prefer…Dario Saric. Or a reunion with Precious Achiuwa.

Speaking during the latest episode of The Putback with Ian Begley, the ever-reliable Knicks insider pinpointed three backup bigs he’s keeping an eye on as New York navigates trade season. Both Saric and Achiuwa (trade-eligible February 4) made the list. So, too, did Andre Drummond. (Begley went through the list of options at around the 44:10 mark.)

Perusing the backup-big market partially speaks to the complications that come with relying on Mitchell Robinson as a major part of your team. Mostly, though, they are an acknowledgment that the Yabusele signing has been an unmitigated disaster.

The Knicks should not need to be in the market for a backup big

Shopping around for another player who can sponge up time at the 4 and/or 5 is not a to-do item the Knicks saw coming. That’s why they signed Yabusele. He is supposed to be filling that role.

Yabusele’s struggles are hurting them far more than Robinson’s scattershot health bill. New York knew it would have to meticulously manage his minutes, and number of appearances. Navigating a minefield of complications was expected.

After being deemed one of the offseason’s best bargains, Yabusele’s dud of a year is not something around which the Knicks planned. And while we have yet to reach the season’s halfway mark, it’s already clear he’s never going to be who the team thought that it signed.

Hold out hope if you’re so inclined. The Knicks sent a clear message on where they stand with Yabusele during the NBA Cup Final. He didn’t log a single second in their victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Heck, if the Knicks had enough alternatives, or if Robinson could consistently log more minutes, Yabusele wouldn’t even be on the fringes of the rotation. In what is further evidence the organization no longer plans to count on him, Mike Brown has played Yabsuele more than 10 minutes just twice since Thanksgiving.

New York appears to be entering damage control mode

Begley name-dropping Drummond as a target is genuinely interesting. He fits the Knicks’ commitment to offensive rebounding, has dramatically improved at the charity stripe, and is taking (and making!) the occasional three-ball this year.

Including Saric and Achiuwa, on the other hand, is somewhat harrowing.

Neither of them are potential difference-makers. The Knicks have been there, done that with Achiwua. Saric has made just five appearances for a Sacramento Kings squad that positively stinks—and currently doesn’t have Domantas Sabonis.

All of which suggests that New York may not be entirely interested in getting a playable backup big. Instead, the front office might be more focused on unloading Yabusele in exchange for expiring contracts, because it wants no part of the player option he holds for next season.