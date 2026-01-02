Knicks can offer Giannis Antetokounmpo what no other team can hope to match

The New York Knicks have a unique opportunity to put the finishing touches on their ascension by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Competition will be steep for the two-time MVP, but New York is ideally positioned to appeal to him as a long-term home and second career NBA franchise.

While a surplus of teams can make an intriguing offer, the Knicks are in the best position to acquire Antetokounmpo and provide him with an instant opportunity to contend without logistical concern.

The Houston Rockets might argue otherwise, but the lack of shooting would cause early hurdles from spacing and general offensive logistical perspectives. The San Antonio Spurs would create the ultimate interior duo with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama, but the outgoing package would likely deplete the perimeter—and the current core still hasn't played a postseason game together.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the admitted cheat code, but it's fair to question if a player as competitive as Antetokounmpo would want to join the world-beating defending champions.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are in a unique position to craft an offer for Antetokounmpo that would leave a championship-caliber core in place. With some combination of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns still on the roster, the Knicks would at least have a big three that can ideally complement one another.

More importantly, the Knicks would be bringing Antetokounmpo into a team that's flush with shooters, defenders, and playmakers who can make his fit as close to seamless as possible.

Giannis' skill set would fit well with the Knicks from day one

Suppose the Knicks part with Anunoby and Bridges to complete the move for Antetokounmpo. In that scenario, the Knicks would still have a star-studded big three of Antetokounmpo, Brunson, and Towns, all of whom have skill sets that complement one another on paper.

If it's Towns who's sent out instead, then the Knicks would have a four-man core that could compete with any team in the NBA in Antetokounmpo, Anunoby, Bridges, and Brunson.

No matter what the constellation of a reasonable trade might look like, the Knicks could walk away with a new core that doesn't have structural flaws that'd need to be resolved. There wouldn't be questions about spacing or defensive consistency, but instead a learning curve that's eased by how the respective strengths and weaknesses of the players create a natural fit.

It's a factor that Antetokounmpo should consider at 31 years of age, as hurdles he encounters in 2025-26 aren't guaranteed to be resolved by 2026-27.

In New York, he'd be joining a team that's led by two-time Conference Finalist and All-NBA honoree Jalen Brunson. Brunson is not only one of the best players in the NBA, but an individual who made a deep playoff run alongside another ball-dominant player in Luka Doncic.

That experience could further straighten the learning curve that will inevitably exist, as should the fact that Antetokounmpo has a strong history of playing well alongside All-Star point guards.

Furthermore, the Knicks are well positioned in the Eastern Conference with just 1.5 games separating them from the No. 1 seed. Antetokounmpo wouldn't be joining a frontrunner, but teaming up with other players in their late 20s or early 30s who are hoping to deliver a franchise's first championship in 53 years.

29 teams will at least ponder if they can acquire Antetokounmpo, but no team can offer him the chance to step into a win-now situation without worrying about fit quite like the Knicks.