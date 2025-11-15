The New York Knicks’ offense is starting to click in ways fans of the team have not seen in a long time. Under head coach Mike Brown, there is more movement, passing, and attention to spacing. These are small changes making a big difference.

“It’s not always crisp, this Mike Brown offense, but something is happening here…they are moving more. They are moving a little faster,” Zach Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show. That “a little faster” has been enough thus far. It's turning into tangible results.

Knicks offense shows early signs of flow under Mike Brown

Brown’s system has added layers of complexity and flexibility. Players are moving perpetually, reading each other's decisions, and finding gaps in defenses. Lowe put it well: “They have a lot more exchanges on and off the ball, and they seem to be attuned to when those exchanges open gaps, and they’re just putting teams in the blender much more than they were before.”

The Knicks are not just relying on the drive-and-kick game plan that Brown has often spoken of. They are also pushing the pace and taking full advantage of their spacing, which the numbers support. New York was shooting 46.8 percent of its attempts from three through Thursday, up from last season's 38.2 percent. They're now in the league’s top-five in 3-point rate.

Catch-and-shoot opportunities are up, too, reflecting the increased ball movement. Even with Jalen Brunson sidelined with an ankle injury, the offense can still succeed. Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns have combined to score 138 points per 100 possessions in 43 minutes without Brunson on the floor through their first 11 games.

Brunson has adapted to the new system thus far. He is moving more than ever and has been shooting efficiently off the catch. The result is a more versatile, unpredictable Knicks offense that can create high-quality shots for all players. That's in place of relying on one star to do it all.

Other statistical indicators reinforce this improvement. The Knicks' average amount of passes per game is up to 306.2, the fifth-most in the league, and the team now leads the NBA in open made 3-pointers per game.

It is still early and consistency will be the next test, especially with Brunson sidelined for some time. But the Knicks are showing positive signs in their new system. As Lowe said, “I like what I’m seeing…they look like a team that’s kind of bought in.” The foundation is there, the tools are in place, and New York’s offense seems to have potential to be truly dangerous.