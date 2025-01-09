Knicks' nightmare would be Celtics trading for center New York was interested in

The New York Knicks took a hit over the summer when Isaiah Hartenstein left and signed with the Thunder in free agency. The front office explored several center options before re-signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal.

The most popular trade choice among the fanbase was Walker Kessler. New York was interested in the young center, but Danny Ainge wanted two first-round picks. The Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns instead, a slam dunk move.

New York could use a backup center with Mitchell Robinson still sidelined. It's unclear when (or if) he'll return. Jericho Sims is the Knicks' backup center, and even though he did well at the start of the season, his play has declined. Fans want to see more of rookie Ariel Hukporti.

As nice as it'd be to have Kessler's rim protection in New York, the Knicks no longer have the valuable assets to meet Ainge's demands. He's continued to draw interest from opposing teams with the trade deadline looming, but Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported that Kessler is "not available" (subscription required).

However, that could change. Maybe the Jazz, the second-worst team in the West, will trade Kessler in exchange for assets. Perhaps Ainge will do his former organization a favor by trading the center there.

Jazz trading Walker Kessler to Celtics would be terrible for Knicks

The Celtics fanbase has become abuzz about trading for Kessler, and Boston has the salaries and first-round picks to make a deal happen. He'd be a fantastic player to have come off the bench as the Celtics continue their journey to what they hope will result in another championship.

Kessler is averaging a career-high 10.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game as a starter for Utah. Trading him would put the Jazz in a better position to win the draft lottery, resulting in Cooper Flagg heading to Salt Lake in June. The race to the bottom is expected to ramp up even more so in the second half of the season.

The Celtics' starting center is Kristaps Porzingis, who, as Knicks fans know, has a concerning injury history. Having Kessler start over Luke Kornet or Neemias Queta when Porzingis is out would be a significant upgrade for Boston. He's one of the best defensive centers in the league.

Cleveland currently sits atop the East with an impressive 32-4 record. Boston is second at 27-10, and New York is 25-13. The Celtics are already a threat, and acquiring Kessler would make Boston an even scarier matchup. Maybe Ainge can inadvertently do the Knicks a favor and keep Kessler in Utah.