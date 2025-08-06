Knicks' next move is crystal clear with gaping hole on their roster

The New York Knicks have a pressing void on their roster that The Athletic's James Edwards III summed up best: they need a true backup point guard. While the team returns with Jalen Brunson locked in at the top, Edwards notes that their best option behind him is not actually on the roster right now. Whether that's Ben Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon, Delon Wright, Monte Morris or someone else. And that makes this the most obvious move the organization has left.

Evans argues that Simmons would bring size and elite defense, but it’s precisely his inability to shoot that makes him a poor fit in New York’s five‑out spacing system. Edwards writes: “I’m not a fan of having to have a tailor‑made offense for a backup point guard,” citing the strain Simmons would put on rotations featuring non‑shooters like Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson.

Meanwhile, Brogdon seems the most appealing option. He offers competent pick‑and‑roll playmaking, competitive defense and the ability to space the floor without clogging things up. Despite battling injuries in recent seasons, Brogdon remains one of the few veterans available who won’t compromise the Knicks’ offensive philosophy.

The Knicks need a backup point guard

Delon Wright has also shown he can be a stabilizing force off the bench. He earned minutes during stretches of the playoffs as a guy who could defend and initiate offense. His presence slightly shifted rotation decisions late in the season, but Simmons and Brogdon retain higher name value.

The other aspect of this situation is how constrained cap space is limiting New York to free agents who don't demand starter‑level minutes. They’ve already signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, and left room for one last veteran minimum or mid‑level exception signing. That signing is almost certainly going to be a point guard who brings spacing without reinventing the offense.

So while fans might still push for bigger names left on the market, the realistic path forward is someone who's more modest but impactful. The Knicks would be best served targeting a player like Brogdon or Wright who adds consistency to the bench. That move would better complement Brunson, and it solves a hole without creating new ones.

In the Eastern Conference this season, having a steady understudy at point could be the difference between just making another conference finals appearance and actually being a real championship contender. New York’s most obvious improvement remains this crucial area.