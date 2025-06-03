Knicks' next move after firing Tom Thibodeau is painfully obvious

The New York Knicks pulled off their first surprise move of the offseason, firing Tom Thibodeau three days after their season ended in Game 6 of the conference finals. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the organization is focused on its pursuit of a championship and believes that having a "new voice" will lead them toward that goal.

The NBA is ever-changing, and Thibodeau's firing is a testament to that. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported after Saturday's loss that Thibodeau had the "backing" of Leon Rose and Jalen Brunson, but that James Dolan would be the final decision-maker about Thibodeau's future (subscription required).

Shortly after the news of Thibodeau's firing broke, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Rose decided with Dolan's support.

So, what could it mean for the Knicks? For starters, a new head coach. It's unclear who that will be, but a decision should be made soon, as the draft is approaching. Could it mean that a larger move is on the horizon for New York? Such as a trade?

In the same piece for The Athletic that stated Thibodeau had Rose's support, he wrote that players and coaches "expressed frustration with Towns' defensive habits." Edwards wrote that KAT didn't communicate why he "executed incorrect coverages," which became a theme, concerning players even more.

What are Knicks' plans after firing Tom Thibodeau?

You can assume that firing Thibodeau shows New York's commitment to Towns, as the head coach failed to maximize the big man's talents alongside Brunson. The Knicks traded for KAT days before training camp, knowing his defensive weaknesses. Perhaps letting go of Thibodeau means that New York is committed to bringing in a coach better suited for Towns.

The Knicks' starting lineup of Brunson-Bridges-Hart-Anunoby-Towns didn't work. It wasn't until the very end of the season, as in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, that Thibodeau started Mitchell Robinson in Hart's place, sliding KAT to the four. It was too little, too late, with New York unable to climb out of the 0-2 hole it dug itself in.

Towns' defensive struggles were one of the themes of the season, but he still had a good year, earning All-Star and All-NBA nods. He averaged 24.4 points per game (his most in three years), a career-high 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.0 steals (tying his career best) per game, shooting 52.6% from the field and 42% from three. However, what might matter most to the Knicks is having a big who isn't a defensive liability, because we all know Brunson isn't going anywhere.

If the Knicks are mulling over a trade, their best bet to get the most value in return would be trading Towns. Mikal Bridges' value is down, and they're not giving up on him after sending a haul of first-round picks to the Nets last summer.

As of right now, a Towns trade might not seem likely, but the NBA is unpredictable.