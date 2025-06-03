Knicks' plans for Towns are painfully obvious after canning Thibodeau

The New York Knicks have parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. The move comes after a season where Thibodeau struggled to maximize the talent on his roster. Because of those struggles, many theorized that Karl-Anthony Towns would be on the move, replaced by someone who better matched Thibodeau's defensive ideologies. But now, this stunning firing shows a commitment by the front office to their current roster, and Towns, as they pivot to finding a coach better suited to unlock its full potential.

Over the last year and a half, the Knicks have gone all-in to assemble a roster that is capable of competing for an NBA title. They made major moves to land OG Anunoby from the Raptors, Towns from the Timberwolves, and Mikal Bridges from the Nets.

On paper, the Knicks finally seemed poised to have enough talent to get back to the NBA finals, something that hadn't occurred since 1999. Ultimately, the Knicks flamed out in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Coming up short

On one hand, it was the furthest that the Knicks had gone in the playoffs in 25 years. But on the other hand, it felt like they failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity, playing an Indiana Pacers team that seemed less talented, albeit deeper, than the Knicks.

Thibodeau was never quite able to figure out how to integrate all of the new talent that the Knicks had traded for effectively. The Knicks' lineup of Jalen Brunson, Bridges, Josh Hart, Anunoby, and Towns played more minutes than any other lineup in the league last season. Yet often, it felt like the Knicks were jamming puzzle pieces together that didn't quite fit.

Both Brunson and Towns thrive when playing in space. Brunson is one of the league's elite scoring ball-handlers, and Towns is one of the best shooting big men the game has ever seen. Despite that, the pair struggled on the court together. The struggles often seemed due to a lack of space, stemming from Thibodeau's insistence on keeping Hart in the lineup with the starters.

For all of Hart's strengths, he is not a shooting threat. Thibodeau failed to ever attempt playing in a five-out system, which many, myself included, clamored was the necessary system for a team built around Brunson and Towns.

Now, all signs point towards the Knicks finding a coach that will do just that. The Knicks have the talent to compete, they just need to compete the right way.