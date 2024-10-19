Knicks News: Roster outlook after Landry Shamet injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo buzz
The New York Knicks have a roster decision to make. Landry Shamet was the favorite to get one of the team's open roster spots after he signed an Exhibit 9 deal in the offseason. Unfortunately, he dislocated his shoulder in Tuesday's preseason win against the Hornets.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that there's "initial optimism" that Shamet will avoid surgery. Knicks fans remember last season when the same was reported about Randle and his dislocated shoulder, but he had surgery in April.
Shamet's deal won't become fully guaranteed until January. It seems New York will keep Shamet on the roster (though not on a standard contract) as he rehabs. The Knicks have 12 players on standard deals and need to have 14. Rookie Ariel Hukporti is expected to have his two-way contract converted to a standard deal.
New York can sign a player to a veteran's minimum deal after Shamet's injury. T.J. Warren and Chuma Okeke are on non-guaranteed deals. Begley reported that even though Marcus Morris Sr. declined a training camp invite after the Knicks waived him, "some with the club view Morris Sr. as a strong depth piece and a potential in-season addition."
In other news, Giannis Antetokounmpo's interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick drew a lot of attention. The Bucks star said he thinks he could be traded (subscription required) if Milwaukee doesn't win a championship this season.
"Yeah, if we don’t win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live. This is the world we’re living in. It’s everybody.”
The Bucks finished one spot behind the Knicks in the conference standings last season with a 49-33 record. Milwaukee fired Adrian Griffin midway through the season and replaced him with Doc Rivers. For the second year in a row, the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
New York fans used to dream about a Giannis trade, but the team no longer has the assets to acquire the superstar. Depending on what happens, that might not mean the Knicks won't try to acquire Antetokounmpo. He's a generational talent who led the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021.
