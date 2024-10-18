Jalen Brunson gives his opinion on Donte DiVincenzo's minor Knicks feud
The New York Knicks' first meeting with the Timberwolves after the blockbuster trade didn't pass without conflict. Donte DiVincenzo was jawing toward the Knicks bench when he was at the free-throw line and had to be separated from assistant coach Rick Brunson after the game.
Fans thought that DiVincenzo said "thanks for the trade" to Tom Thibodeau, but the guard denied that after the game. DiVincenzo said he wasn't talking to Thibodeau and didn't reference the trade.
When DiVincenzo was asked what happened between him and Rick after the game, he said he had "no comment."
Whatever was said was clearly enough to rile up both sides, but fans likely will never know what that was.
On Thursday, SNY's Ian Begley tweeted that DiVincenzo and Rick have "had a close relationship for a while" and that what happened on Sunday is already "water under the bridge."
Jalen Brunson talks about DiVincenzo-Knicks feud on 'Roommates Show' podcast
The day after the preseason game, Brunson, Hart, and Matt Hillman filmed the first episode of 'Roommates Show' season two with Karl-Anthony Towns. The former Wolves big man talked about the trade and how playing Minnesota for the first time felt. After KAT talked, Brunson said he felt like they needed to address what happened with DiVincenzo.
Hart chimed in as unserious as ever, joking that DiVincenzo was "talking that s***." Brunson laughed before giving his opinion on the situation.
"You know, families fight. Things are said. I mean, s*** should have been handled better on both sides. Everyone thinks the world's crumbling."
Hart added that when you get traded, it's personal, even though the NBA is a business. He said that people have emotions. DiVincenzo's emotions were understandably running high. He didn't think the Knicks would trade him one season into his four-year contract. Nobody did.
Shortly after the trade first happened, Brunson said that all he needed to say about DiVincenzo was that his fellow Villanova guard was a groomsman in his wedding. Brunson and DiVincenzo won two titles with the Wildcats in 2016 and 2018.
There was a rumor floating around after the trade that DiVincenzo was unhappy in New York, which DiVincenzo disproved. He said he was excited to play with Mikal Bridges.
DiVincenzo and Rick have known each other for a very long time. Like Brunson said, the situation could've been handled better. They've since hashed things out in private. Even though the Knicks traded DiVincenzo, he and Brunson still share a close relationship. Rick isn't one of DiVincenzo's assistants anymore, but that doesn't mean he won't spend time with Rick.