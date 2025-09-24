Knicks' new emphasis under Mike Brown could unlock their offense

Last season, the Knicks struggled getting up threes, ranking 27th in 3-point volume. This season, things could be completely different, as Mike Brown is already emphasizing getting to the corners more quickly as well as getting more high-percentage catch-and-shoot opportunities.

For the year, the Knicks got up 34.1 3-point attempts per game, which ranked 27th in the league. After January 1, that number dipped down to 32.7 3-point attempts per game, which was just .1 more than the Denver Nuggets, who were last in the league.

While the Knicks were fifth in the NBA in offensive efficiency last season, they struggled over the second half of the year. From January 1 on, the team ranked 15th in the league in offense, posting an offensive rating of 115.4. The Knicks' inability to generate threes was a major part of their offensive struggles,

If Brown wants the Knicks to take a step forward, he will have to find ways to get the team better looks from deep, as well as have his players be more willing shooters.

Influx of 3-point shooters

Adding players like Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele should help fix some of the problems. Both of them are willing and able shooters, although admittedly different types of shooters. Yabusele is a catch-and-shoot player who can stretch the floor uniquely for a big man. Clarkson, meanwhile, is able to create looks for himself off the dribble, which will be incredibly valuable to their bench unit.

Signs are also pointing towards the Knicks bringing in Malcolm Brogdon on a guaranteed deal. While he had a down year last season, only appearing in 24 games for the Wizards, he has been a very good shooter for his career. Two seasons ago, for the Trailblazers, Brogdon shot 41.2 percent from deep, with just over 40 percent of his field goal attempts coming from behind the 3-point line.

Knicks need more threes from their starters

Ultimately, though, the Knicks will need their starters to shoot more threes. Some of that could come from them getting Jalen Brunson more catch-and-shoot opportunities, while more of it will have to come from the starting unit altering their shot diet.

For example, too many of Mikal Bridges' shots come from the mid-range. While he is one of the most accurate mid-range shooters in the game, the Knicks would love to see more of his attempts coming from above-the-break.