Knicks' NBA Cup win over Magic came with a bonus that didn't have to do with money
The New York Knicks cruised to their second-straight blowout win on Tuesday, even though many expected a close game between two top teams in the East. The Magic were without young star Paolo Banchero, but Orlando entered the matchup on a six-game win streak. The Knicks' defense caused the Magic to put up a dud performance.
New York's victory declared the team the winners of East Group A in the race for the NBA Cup. The Knicks will advance to the knockout round next week and play the Hawks.
Even though Orlando lost, the Magic secured the lone wildcard spot in the East because of point differential. All Orlando needed to do was not lose by less than 37 to advance, but the team found itself in that territory in the third quarter. Losing by 38 would've given Boston the wildcard spot.
Josh Hart said after the game that New York was "completely unaware" of point differential during the game.
The Knicks' main focus was on winning, and it didn't matter by how much. They inadvertently prevented the Celtics from advancing by beating the Magic by 15.
Knicks beating Magic by 15 kept Celtics away from NBA Cup wildcard spot
Boston's final NBA Cup group play game was on Black Friday, a 138-129 win over Chicago. The Celtics were in East Group C with the Bulls, Hawks, and Cavaliers. Atlanta surprisingly beat Boston and Chicago in group play to punch their ticket for a spot in the knockout round. Securing the wildcard spot was the Celtics' only chance to advance.
Each New York player (and players on the other teams that advanced) received $50,000 for advancing to the knockout round. The prize money will increase if the Knicks continue to win, with players on the winning team taking home a hefty $500,000.
Not only has New York added some extra money to its pockets, but the team is part of the reason Boston was eliminated. The Celtics' chances didn't seem high (subscription required) entering the night, but the Knicks jumping out to a big lead over the Magic changed things. If only Tom Thibodeau had left the starting five on the court until the final whistle. Sorry, Boston!