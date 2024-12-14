Knicks' most important player may not be Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks went from having Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as their top two options to Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. That duo has powered New York to have one of the top offenses in the league. Everyone knows how important Brunson and KAT are, but there's another Knicks player who is underrated.

It hasn't been a year since New York traded for OG Anunoby. The trade was a shock, as it meant losing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. It didn't take long for fans to understand why the Knicks front office prioritized acquiring Anunoby. He elevated the team to another level in January, but unfortunately, the feeling was short-lived before injuries dampened spirits.

Anunoby underwent a minor elbow procedure in February but returned in time for the playoffs. A hamstring injury in the second round against the Pacers ultimately ended his season. He started in Game 7 but played for only a few minutes before Tom Thibodeau pulled him.

Fans worried Anunoby would be a half-season rental, as it was known that he'd decline his player option 2024-25. Their worry heightened when they learned the Sixers viewed Anunoby as their second option in free agency behind Paul George. That didn't matter, as Anunoby wanted to stay in New York, and Philadelphia signed PG13.

The five-year, $212.5 million deal Anunoby signed was viewed as a massive overpay, but so far this season, he's more proved his worth.

OG Anunoby is more important to the Knicks than you think

Anunoby is averaging 17.4 points (higher than his career-high of 17.1), 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. What has stood out the most about him isn't how he's performed offensively (he's a true two-way threat) but the hustle plays he's made on the defensive end.

OG Anunoby so far in December:



14 steals

16 blocks



Next highest player has 20 combinedpic.twitter.com/vqXdRf7x65 — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) December 12, 2024

He's recorded at least two blocks in every game this month, and he set his career-high for a single game on Nov. 29 against the Pelicans with four blocks.

"OH WHAT A BLOCK FROM ANUNOBY"



An EMPHATIC OG block leads to the Bridges' 3! pic.twitter.com/RVXzWL2h71 — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2024

Anunoby has recorded at least one steal in every game this month except for the Dec. 3 win over the Magic. He followed that up by finishing with four steals in back-to-back games against the Pistons and Hornets.

He's been all over the place. Anunoby's effort has stood out even more after the Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo in the offseason, two players who made their impact on the defensive end with their energy.

New York has championship aspirations, and the team needs to establish consistency before getting there. If the Knicks' dream comes true, it'll happen because of players like Brunson and KAT, but you don't win a title without a guy like OG.