Knicks' momentum surges even higher after promising Miles McBride update

The New York Knicks are the winners of seven straight games, and if the Celtics lose to the Thunder on Wednesday, they'll rise to second place in the East. As if the vibes couldn't get any higher, Miles McBride is progressing well in his rehab.

Ian Begley of SNY reported that McBride should make his return to the lineup sometime over the coming days:

"Miles McBride is in the final stages of his rehab from sports hernia surgery. McBride has been scrimmaging with some of the Knicks' younger players and coaches recently. Before Tuesday's game, McBride was seen on the court doing his traditional pre-game warm-up routine."

It's been almost exactly two months since the guard played last (Jan. 27). The Knicks ruled him out for the next several games after that due to left ankle injury management, leading fans to believe something was going on behind the scenes. They were proven right, as he underwent surgery at the beginning of February.

The expectation has been that McBride will return at the end of the regular season, before or during the playoffs. Of course, the preference is the former, so he can have a little time (even if it's just a few games) to get back up to speed before the postseason begins.

Miles McBride should be back in the Knicks' lineup soon

New York will embark on its last multi-game road trip, with its first stop in Charlotte on Thursday. After that, the team will travel to OKC (March 29), Houston (March 31), and Memphis (April 1). The Knicks will return to MSG on Friday, April 3, to host the Bulls.

Begley wrote that McBride could play either on the trip or "shortly thereafter." Even if he doesn't play until the game against Chicago, that will give him five games to close out the regular season.

New York is 20-7 since McBride last played, but that's because players like Jordan Clarkson (who has played consistent minutes since his 27-point outing against the Jazz) have risen to the challenge of helping keep the second unit afloat.

The Knicks don't have anyone to replace what Deuce provides, though. He was averaging a career-high 12.9 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 42% from three (on 6.9 attempts per game!) in 28 minutes per contest.

The team is trending in the right direction at the perfect time, and adding McBride back into the mix will elevate their bench scoring and strengthen their case for making the playoff run they've been envisioning.