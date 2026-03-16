Deuce McBride is gaining major leverage over the Knicks without even playing

Deuce McBride has not played for the New York Knicks in nearly two months. In this time, while first recovering from an ankle injury then sports-hernia surgery, he has made himself a lot of money.

And he has the Knicks’ backcourt rotation to thank.

Though the 25-year-old is on the books for a pittance next season ($4 million), he can sign an extension worth up to four years and $95 million. His next contract was never going to be as team-friendly as his current one, but the more you watch New York without him, the more it becomes clear he promises a functional combo no other guard on the roster can: pesky defense, and high-volume three-point shooting.

The Knicks have not come close to replacing Deuce McBride

Anyone who thinks the Knicks, as currently concocted, can reach their absolute apex without Deuce McBride needs to check their notes.

Jose Alvarado more than approximates his defense, and provides even more half-court ball-handling. He is also an incredibly streaky shooter from beyond the arc, having gone eight straight games without making a triple. Even when he’s knocking down shots, he matches neither the volume nor efficiency delivered by Deuce.

The Knicks are so desperate for an offensive pulse without him that the previously buried Jordan Clarkson has since re-emerged, not just because Mike Brown feels like it, but out of necessity. While he’s churned out encouraging spurts, he brings neither consistent defense nor outside shooting with him.

Landry Shamet does a fine job providing three-point touch, and defensive scrappiness. But the Knicks are already maxing him out, and he’s navigating a cold streak from deep of his own (28.3 percent since March 1), just like Alvarado (0 percent), Josh Hart (22.2 percent), and Mikal Bridges (32.4 percent).

The price of keeping Deuce is only going up

This is where New York feels McBride’s absence the most. They miss not only his skill set, but also the steadiness of it. According to BBall Index, he ranks no lower than the 90th percentile in defensive matchup difficulty, catch-and-shoot three-point efficiency, and pull-up three-point efficiency.

The only other player in the league who can say the same? That would be Most Improved candidate Ryan Rollins.

There was never any question about McBride’s value to the Knicks. They didn’t acquire Alvarado with the hope of replacing him. They were attempting to round out their rotation, and in doing so, lightening the pressure upon McBride’s shoulders.

That clearly isn’t going to happen. Shooting percentages across the roster will normalize, but the Knicks have seen enough to know McBride’s importance to this roster remains at an all-time high. And without any viable in-house alternatives or the financial flexibility to find one, they’ll have to pay for it this summer—or risk losing him before the following one.