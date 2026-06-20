Knicks mock draft 2026: Kickstarting the process of repeating as champs

The New York Knicks have a golden opportunity to expand their championship window at the 2026 NBA Draft. With all of the focus on the picks New York lost to build its title-winning team, it will have three selections between June 23 and June 24: No. 24, No. 31, and No. 55.

With those selections, the Knicks must ensure that they improve their perimeter depth, account for the potential loss of Mitchell Robinson in free agency, and ensure they have talent to develop over time.

It's no small task for a Knicks team that has every reason to believe they can run it back with the same team they won a title with and contend again. New York went 16-3 during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, with two of its losses coming within its first three games.

With a 15-1 record the rest of the way, the Knicks were truly dominant en route to their first championship in 53 years.

Teams that remain stagnant learn to pay the price, however, and New York must view the 2026 NBA Draft as a path to evolution. What worked in 2025-26 may not work as soon as 2026-27, which makes the constant struggle to improve and develop new looks one that can't be overshadowed by success.

Thankfully, the Knicks can make the most of the 2026 NBA Draft with three picks that balance ambition, realistic long-term planning, and the filling of crucial voids.

Round 1, Pick 24: Isaiah Evans, Wing, Duke Blue Devils

The Knicks' first-round pick should focus on one of two pivotal archetypes: That of a promising wing or a developable center. New York has an elite perimeter trio with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, as well as a great starting center in Karl-Anthony Towns, but depth is essential—and arguably lacking.

Though drafting Robinson's potential replacement should be a priority, the Knicks take a chance on a promising young shooter to provide a necessary dose of perimeter depth with Isaiah Evans at No. 24.

Evans has a thin frame that he'll need to fill out if he hopes to realize his defensive potential in the NBA. He's a tremendous shooter, however, who can step in and provide depth behind the Knicks' starters with his off-ball movement and catch-and-shoot proficiency.

Evans shot 41.6 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman and buried 36.1 percent of his attempts as a sophomore despite a massive surge in volume from 4.1 to 7.1 attempts per game.

Standing at 6'5.5" without shoes and boasting a 6'8.75" wingspan, Evans also has the size and length to be disruptive on defense. Yes, he is thin, but he entered the 2025-26 season at 180 pounds and was up to 186 at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. That at least suggests he's making the effort to get stronger.

If Bridges is willing to take Evans under his wing, the Duke standout can learn from a player to whom he compares favorably and develop into a starting-caliber two-way NBA player.

Round 2, Pick 1: Zuby Ejiofor, F/C, St. John's Red Storm

Having landed a wing to develop at No. 24, the Knicks turn their attention to the center position at No. 31. Thankfully, multiple prominent outlets have Zuby Ejiofor sliding to the second round in their latest mock drafts—a promising sign that the St. John's star could be available.

If that comes to pass, then the Knicks should be happy to keep Ejiofor in New York City and build out their depth chart with one of the most promising tweener bigs in this class.

Ejiofor lacks the size to be the prototypical center, but he thrives in several key areas. For one, he's a tremendous shot-blocker who puts every inch of his 7'2" wingspan and 38.0" vertical to use as he keeps active hands and a steady presence around the rim and even along the perimeter.

That translates well to the offensive end of the floor, as well, where Ejiofor is comfortable playing above the rim and averaged 5.2 offensive rebounds per 40 minutes between his four collegiate seasons.

In addition to thriving athletically, Ejiofor has a compelling skill set. He's capable of posting up taller defenders, has improved range on his jump shot, and is one of the best passing big men in this class. That could enable Ejiofor to not only back Towns up, but play alongside him. It could also make him ideal for head coach Mike Brown, who's known to favor bigs who can pass.

It'd be ideal to find a player who has more size to offer down low, but Ejiofor's skill set and athleticism could prove vital nonetheless to improving the Knicks' depth chart.

Round 2, Pick 25: Quadir Copeland, Wing, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Perhaps the most underrated player in the 2026 NBA Draft, Quadir Copeland is projected as either a late second-round selection or an undrafted free agent. If that proves to be the case, then the Knicks should have no hesitance whatsoever in utilizing the No. 55 overall selection to add him.

Copeland will turn 23 before the 2026-27 season and is thus viewed as a player whose upside may be limited, but he has all of the tools to be a high-level pro.

Copeland finished his senior season with averages of 13.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 0.7 three-point field goals made on .494/.397/.775 shooting. Those numbers would likely suggest he's a point guard with measurements that fit such a bill.

Copeland, however, is a 6'6" wing with a 6'10.75" wingspan and the athletic tools to be a high-level defender with point forward tendencies on offense.

Offensively, Copeland would fit the Knicks' strategy of multiple points of entry on the offensive end of the floor. Defensively, his length and strong 220-pound frame would give them yet another player to throw at wings and even smaller guards.

It's admittedly possible that the Knicks will sell this pick as they look avoid taking on any further financial obligations with Robinson's free agency looming, but Copeland would be worth the investment.