5 NBA Draft standouts the Knicks should be eyeing to replace Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks are preparing for an offseason that James Dolan has already sent into a frenzy. Fresh off of winning a championship, Dolan made the bold claim that the Knicks will not go into the second apron during the 2026 period of free agency. If true, New York may struggle to re-sign Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson is a fan favorite, but he'll be a coveted unrestricted free agent this summer. Thankfully, the 2026 NBA Draft could prove to be New York's ally in potentially replacing him.

New York has three picks at the 2026 NBA Draft: Nos. 24, 31, and 55. With those selections, the Knicks will have a chance to build out their depth chart, account for potential departures, and put the wheels in motion on repeating as champions.

Whether it's with the No. 24 or No. 31 overall selection, the Knicks should give serious consideration to drafting a player who can help the team overcome potentially losing Robinson.

Thankfully, New York should have options. Not every prospect will provide identical value or even a similar skill set, but they can help fill the void at center and prepare the Knicks for a future that may not include their longest-tenured player.

That begins with a tantalizing player who has the tools to be a hybrid 4/5 with the potential to either back up or even play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

1. Chris Cenac Jr., F/C, Houston Cougars

Can lighting strike twice in the same place? That's the question with Chris Cenac Jr., as he's somewhat similar to Robinson in terms of their draft story. Much like Robinson, the film on Cenac is limited and the optimism revolves primarily around what could be rather than what is.

Even still, it's hard not to be at least mildly intrigued by the potential Cenac has as an athletic big with prototypical measurements.

Cenac played 37 games in 2025-26, averaging 24.8 minutes per contest for Houston. During that time, he had moments during which he looked like a star and stretches that made him look far from ready for the NBA. The one constant, however, was shock and awe over what those flashes of brilliance suggested he could become.

Standing at 6'10.25" without shoes and boasting an absurd 7'5" wingspan and a 37'0" max vertical leap, Cenac has all of the physical attributes necessary to become an impact player.

Though Cenac wasn't a shot blocker, he showcased impressive defensive potential with how he could disrupt shots without necessarily redirecting them. He's also an intriguing lateral athlete who can get to his spots quickly and take chances without necessarily destroying the team's defensive formation.

It's difficult to gauge what he'll be in the NBA, but Cenac has potential the Knicks should at least consider gambling on at No. 31 overall.

2. Zuby Ejiofor, PF, St. John's Red Storm

The primary hurdle in replacing Robinson is that no one truly does what he does. The secondary hurdle is that most of the top centers in the 2026 NBA Draft should be off the board by No. 24. Thankfully, there's a power forward who can help bridge the gap: Zuby Ejiofor.

Ejiofor was nothing short of sensational for the St. John's Red Storm in 2025-26, leading the team to the Sweet 16 and winning the Big East Player of the Year and Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Beyond his accolades, Ejiofor stands at 6'7.5" without shoes, but has a 7'2" wingspan and a strong 245-pound frame. He's also a tremendous athlete and shot-blocker, boasting a 38.0" vertical and averages of 2.1 blocks per game and 2.8 blocks per 40 minutes.

Ejiofor also pulled down an average of 5.2 offensive rebounds per 40 minutes across his four collegiate seasons, thus suggesting he could fill yet another critical Robinson void.

The reason Ejiofor is so intriguing at No. 24, however, is that what he lacks in size, he makes up for in skill. He's a three-level threat who can post up, work the pick and roll, space the floor, and create from 16 feet and in. He's not a great shooter, but he's expanded his range throughout his collegiate career and should continue to do so in the NBA.

There's no perfect fit or replacement for Robinson, but Ejiofor would improve New York's long-term interior depth and give them a player to develop as a small-ball 5 or bruising 4.

3. Koa Peat, PF, Arizona Wildcats

Koa Peat is perhaps the most polarizing player in the 2026 NBA Draft. Most agree that he isn't ready to play meaningful NBA minutes, but it's all but unanimously agreed upon that he has the tools to be a high-level pro if he refines his skill set.

If the Knicks are willing to be patient and draft a Robinson replacement who'd instead slot in as a modern 4 or a small-ball 5, then Peat could be a dream investment.

Peat's potential is clear to see. He stands at 6'7" without shoes, has a powerful 245-pound frame, and boasts an intriguing 6'11.25" wingspan. Moreover, he's an explosive athlete who runs the floor like a wing, boasts a 37'5" max vertical leap as a big man, and has film that negates Combine-related concerns about his agility.

Compounded by the fact that Peat already has advanced defensive instincts and fundamentals, he could be an absolute force for New York next to OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The hurdle with this selection is that Peat's offensive game is rather unrefined. His flaws are somewhat exaggerated, but his jump shot is a work in progress and his self creation has limits. Even still, he has impressive vision as a passer, finishes well around the rim, has shown a willingness to shoot, and crashes the offensive glass.

There are certainly questions regarding how quickly he'll be able to contribute, as well as if he'll truly become an NBA player, but Peat has upside the Knicks should at least consider at No. 24.

4. Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn Huskies

Tarris Reed Jr. turned in a remarkable 2025-26 season with the Connecticut Huskies. He helped the program reach the National Championship Game, dominating multiple rounds of the NCAA Tournament—including the 31 points and 27 rebounds he tallied during the Round of 64.

Reed isn't quite the athlete that Robinson is, but with a powerful 263-pound frame and a 7'4.25" wingspan, he has the tools to check essential boxes in New York.

Reed is an excellent shot blocker who positions himself well along the defensive interior. He blocked 2.0 shots per game and averaged at least 2.9 blocks per 40 minutes during three of his four collegiate seasons. He also averaged at least 4.7 offensive rebounds per 40 during three of his four years in college.

For a Knicks team that will struggle to replace Robinson's shot-blocking and rebounding, Reed's success in those very areas is hard to ignore.

Though New York would lose something athletically, it'd gain a more refined offensive skill set. Reed is a strong and skilled post scorer who can endure contact and still finish inside. Additionally, while he isn't a great free throw shooter, he cleared 60 percent at the line in each of the past two seasons.

Reed is more of an option at No. 31 than No. 24, but that doesn't make him any less appealing as a potential answer to losing Robinson.

5. Henri Veesaar, North Carolina Tar Heels

No player on this list is more of a departure from Robinson's skill set than Veesaar. He remains a compelling option, however, as a skilled offensive player with the size and length to be a disruptor on defense and the shooting range to offer continuity when Towns comes off the court.

This selection would call for the Knicks to make adjustments to their style of play, but that doesn't necessarily mean it'd be a bad solution to potentially losing Robinson.

Veesaar stands at 6'11.25" without shoes and boasts a 7'2" wingspan and a 9'3" standing reach. Though he's not much of a shot blocker, his size and length permit disruption, and he's fairly quick for his size. That allows him to recover faster on defense than the average player who's 7'0" in shoes.

That also gives Veesaar the valuable ability to take slower bigs off the bounce on the offensive end of the floor, which starts the conversation about helping to fill the Towns void when he's off the court.

In addition to being adept at creating offense for himself and others, Veesaar is an excellent shooter. He buried 40 three-point field goals in 31 games in 2025-26 on 42.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. As a floor-spacing big with the length and agility to be a respectable defender, Veesaar is a player worth scouting and potentially developing.

There's no perfect solution to losing Robinson, as he's one of the few players who checks the boxes he does. Thankfully, the 2026 NBA Draft can still offer value at center.