Knicks have a Mitchell Robinson replacement they can actually afford to sign

In a perfect world, the New York Knicks would be able to re-sign Mitchell Robinson and run it back with their championship-winning roster. In a world in which unrestricted free agency and the second apron exist, however, there's a sincere possibility that Robinson will depart this summer.

If that proves to be the case and the Knicks' cash crunch rears its head, then they should make a serious run at unrestricted free agent center Nick Richards.

The unfortunate truth is that no player can truly replace the unique contributions that Robinson provides. In addition to being the most productive offensive rebounder in the NBA and a top-tier rim protector, he has the athleticism to navigate the perimeter and blow plays up where most centers dare not roam.

That applies to Richards, as he's far more of an interior-based big man than one who can step out to the perimeter and contain wings and guards.

What Richards offers, however, is a similar interior skill set at a fraction of the price. In a salary-capped league, the Knicks should thus view this opportunity as a win, as they can bring him in and create quality depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

With limited roster flexibility and a need for cost-efficient talent, Richards would be a steal of a signing given how his skill set and the Knicks' needs align.

Nick Richards is a low-cost 5 to potentially replace Mitchell Robinson

Richards, 28, stands at 6'11.5" without shoes and 245 pounds with a 7'2.25" wingspan that he puts to good use along the interior. He boasts a career average of 1.7 blocks per 36 minutes and ranks among the better rim protectors in the NBA.

According to Basketball Index, he ranked in the 82nd percentile in rim protection in 2025-26, the 98th percentile in 2024-25, and the 82nd percentile in 2023-24.

That alone makes Richards an intriguing replacement for Robinson, as the Knicks will need a trustworthy rim protector to back up Towns if the incumbent leaves. What adds to Richards' appeal is that he's also a high-level rebounder.

This past season, Richards ranked in the 90th percentile or better in both defensive and offensive rebounds per 75 possessions.

Compounded by his quality as a screen setter and pick-and-roll big, Richards has obvious appeal to a Knicks team in need of a center with his abilities. What makes this a pursuit they should prioritize is the fact that Richards' market value is relatively low. The Phoenix Suns buried him on the depth chart in 2025-26 with a youth movement at the position, and a mid-season trade to the Chicago Bulls saw him land on a team that was arguably tanking.

If Richards can be signed for the veteran minimum, then the Knicks shouldn't hesitate to bring him in as a bench player who can fill certain elements of the Robinson void.