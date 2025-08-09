Knicks’ Mikal Bridges trade just got a whole lot better

Forking over five first-rounders and one swap for Mikal Bridges is a decision many believe will come back to haunt the New York Knicks. But what if it doesn’t? Because a recent ranking of the most valuable traded draft picks suggests it may not.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports recently cobbled together an exhaustive list of first-round selections and swaps currently owed to other teams. With two of the picks already conveying to the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks have four more obligations that will come due. Among the 63 first-rounders ranked according to their trade value right now, here is where each checks in:

No. 51: 2028 first-round swap

No. 48: 2027 first-round pick

No. 23: 2029 first-round pick

No. 16: 2031 first-round pick

This is a pretty favorable outlook when you start to break it down. New York owes just two of the 25 most coveted selections, and doesn’t have a single top-15 choice on the docket. That sounds about right.

There’s a chance the Knicks’ draft picks have little upside

With a major assist from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have set up their books so that they won’t need to enter the second apron until 2026-27. If teams are willing to foot the impending tax bill, they can spend two seasons past that threshold before having their first-round pick seven years into the future moved to the end of the first round.

This essentially ensures New York can remain a premier contender through 2027-28. And that could extend to 2028-29 if the Knicks decide to move on from Mitchell Robinson or Josh Hart before next season in service of remaining beneath the second apron for another year. Though that isn’t necessarily an ideal on-court scenario, it would substantively dilute the value of that 2029 first.

Really, the 2031 first-rounder may be the only selection with mega upside. And even that could overstate its value. Anything can happen over the next five seasons. The Knicks will probably turn over their roster, but they could also bag another high-end name who extends their window as more tradeable first-round picks open up.

The Mikal Bridges trade may not have been a steal, but it looks better

Let’s not forget that two of the picks traded for Bridges have already conveyed. The Knicks sent Nos. 19 and 26 in this year’s draft to Brooklyn. Those selections turned into Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf, respectively—neither of whom profiles as a star prospect.

Then, of course, there is Bridges’ four-year, $150 million extension. No matter what you think of his debut season in New York, he would have received much more on the open market next summer. We can’t rule out the possibility that acquiring Bridges was a condition of Brunson signing one of the NBA’s best extensions last offseason, either.

Whether the Knicks made the right call with this trade remains a matter of course. The true determination will be made on the hardwood over the next few years. Right now, though, the opportunity cost of getting him doesn’t look like the egregious ransom many are making it out to be.