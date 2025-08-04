Jalen Brunson’s contract with the Knicks just got even more absurd

Every time another major NBA contract comes down the pipeline, it serves as a reminder of just how ridiculously cheap Jalen Brunson is for the New York Knicks. De’Aaron Fox’s max extension is no exception. It’s actually one of those “Aha!” moments that puts the absurdity of Brunson’s steeply discounted agreement into full perspective.

The San Antonio Spurs’ newest star will be signing a four-year deal worth an estimated $222.4 million that takes effect in 2026-27. (ESPN’s Shams Charania reports the total value is $229 million, but this presumes the salary cap increases by 10 percent, rather than the 7 percent many are now projecting.) His deal is not a perfect analog for Brunson’s, since New York’s star would have been slated for free agency this past offseason. But the two are close in age and experience, man the same position, and until more recently, would have likely been ranked inside the same tier of player.

Also: A max contract for Brunson this summer would have cost the Knicks close to the same amount of money. Had never signed his current extension and instead hit free agency, a four-year max would have run $207.8 million.

Still, Brunson elected to sign a four-year, $156.5 million extension last summer, forgoing this type of payday. That always looked like a mega bargain. It really starts to resonate when comparing his salary to those for stars of roughly the same age and on-court value.

Jalen Brunson is an all-time bargain

Fox will be on the books for a projected $49.6 million when his extension kicks in for 2026-27. That should be exactly 30 percent of the salary cap. Brunson, on the other hand, will be earning $37.7 million. That is $12.4 million less than he would have been making if he signed a free-agent contract this summer, and it’s going to take up about 22.8 percent of the salary cap.

There is no overstating how team-friendly Brunson has remained for the Knicks. And while many have pointed out he could make bank ahead of 2028-29 if he declines his player option, there’s no guarantee he gets that money. Heck, there’s no guarantee he even seeks it.

Regardless, the short-term sacrifice being made here is largely unprecedented. It’s not as if Brunson is approaching his twilight after making a bunch of money. This is his third NBA contract, and it comes after being wildly underpaid through his first two.

Because he was drafted No. 33 overall in 2018, he made just over $6 million with the Dallas Mavericks through his first four seasons. His four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks, while considered market value or an overpay at the time, then almost instantly became one of the NBA’s best bargains.

Jalen Brunson continues to open doors for the Knicks

Players significantly outperforming their value usually try to maximize future earnings. Brunson is so far taking the exact opposite approach—despite cementing himself as an annual All-NBA candidate, if not lock.

In doing so, he has paved the way for New York to make important moves elsewhere. The Mikal Bridges extension is not an overpay, but it could seem like one if Brunson wasn’t so darn cheap. The Knicks wouldn’t have enjoyed the flexibility to sign Guerschon Yabusele if Brunson went the max-contract route.

Above all, New York will now find it easier—not effortless, but easier—to keep this core together, or make changes as needed. And the Knicks owe it all to Jalen Brunson, and the insanely discounted deal that keeps looking better and better.