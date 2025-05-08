Knicks' Mikal Bridges is on his way to proving he was was worth every pick

In case you're still wondering, this is exactly why the New York Knicks traded a surplus of draft picks for Mikal Bridges. It wasn't to feature him as the go-to scoring threat, nor was it to ask him to operate as the team's defensive ace.

When New York gave up four unprotected first-round draft picks, a top-four protected selection, and a pick swap, they were acquiring Bridges to do what he does: Whatever the team needs.

Bridges earned a reputation as a defensive stopper during his time with the Phoenix Suns. He supplemented that success on defense with a three-point shot that helped him start every game when Phoenix made a run to the 2021 NBA Finals, as well as when it went 64-18 in 2021-22.

Bridges then proved to be a more versatile scorer than advertised with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 21.2 points per game across 109 outings.

When he arrived in Manhattan, that evolving definition of Bridges' game inevitably created confusion over what he offered. Most agreed that giving up as many as six first-round selections for him was egregious, but New York still had a surplus of assets—and it used some of them to land Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs have been a welcome reminder of how valuable Bridges truly is—and how capable he is of vindicating Leon Rose.

Mikal Bridges is putting Knicks on his back in the biggest moments

Bridges has admittedly struggled at times, but he's been as clutch as anyone below the Jalen Brunson line during the postseason. He posted 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks during Game 3 against the Detroit Pistons, helping New York take a 2-1 series lead.

Bridges then scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter of a 94-93 win in Game 4, and went off for 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting in the decisive Game 6.

Bridges shot just 3-of-13 in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, but he came up with three steals, two blocks, and the game-winning swipe in overtime. That set the tone for Game 2, when he proved that he's as reliable as they come—even on a night when his shot isn't falling.

Bridges shot just 6-of-18 in Game 2, but scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter and added seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and another game-winning swipe as New York won 91-90.

In addition to stepping up exactly when the Knicks have needed him to on offense, Bridges is back at an All-Defense level in the playoffs. During the first round, he held Cade Cunningham to 11-of-29 shooting, forced Malik Beasley to go 3-of-12, and had Ausar Thompson in shambles at a clip of 2-of-10.

If that's not enough, Bridges forced Tobias Harris to shoot 3-of-9 and Tim Hardaway Jr. to go 1-of-5—success that has propelled him to excellence during the Boston series.

In an ideal world, Bridges would be shooting more efficiently and helping the Knicks avoid the need for historic comebacks. In the meantime, however, he's proving to be the gutsy fit that New York needed to take their vision to the next level of actualization.

If Bridges continues to thrive exactly when the Knicks need him, it's safe to assume no one will be terribly concerned with the cost of doing business.