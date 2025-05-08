Knicks just made NBA history and sent the Celtics reeling again

The New York Knicks stormed back from yet another massive deficit to shock the Boston Celtics once again and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Second Round.

With the win, the Knicks became the first team in NBA history to erase multiple 20-point deficits in consecutive playoff games. Even more incredible, both wins came on the Celtics’ home floor.

The @nyknicks become the FIRST team in NBA history to complete a 20-point comeback in consecutive Playoff games 🤯



They're headed back home with a 2-0 series lead! pic.twitter.com/t0dniIA5Kc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 8, 2025

The Knicks, as was the case for much of Game 1, seemed like they were lifeless. They were once again facing what seemed to be an insurmountable deficit. Then, one of the most jaw-dropping comebacks of all time began to transpire. The Knicks went on a 23-6 run, during which the Celtics did not score a field goal for over eight minutes of game time.

More clutch play from the clutch king

The Clutch Player of the year stepped up again when the lights got brightest. Jalen Brunson calmly knocked down two free throws with just over 12 seconds remaining in the game to give the Knicks their first lead of the night.

It wasn't just Brunson, though; Mikal Bridges stepped up yet again when the Knicks needed him most. Through three quarters of play, Bridges had been horrendous. He had scored zero points, and his defense hadn't been what it was in Game 1.

Yet out of nowhere, with Brunson on the bench in the final quarter, Bridges turned it on. He scored seven straight points for the Knicks to open the frame, including a beautiful running 3-pointer after Josh Hart had a great block on the defensive end.

In total, Bridges scored 14 points in the quarter, making big play after big play. However, none may have been as big as him once again making a game-winning play on the defensive end. Just as he had done in Game 1, when he ripped the ball out of Jaylen Brown's hands to seal the victory, Bridges got a game-winning block on Tatum to end this one.

They have found their identity

As the Knicks outscored the Celtics 30 to 17 in the fourth quarter, not only did it become clear that they had a shot to win the game, but it became clear that this team had an identity. Their fourth-quarter heroics have become a defining factor for a team that was missing an identity entering the playoffs.

Through multiple improbable comebacks, they have established themselves as a gritty, unwavering force that can never be counted out. When everyone counted them out heading into this series, the Knicks believed. When they went down by 20 points in Game 1, the Knicks believed. When they went down by 20 points in Game 2, the Knicks believed. That is who this team is. So keep on doubting them, and they will keep on believing.