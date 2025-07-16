Knicks may have just revealed why Mikal Bridges won’t get an extension

Mikal Bridges is eligible to sign a four-year, $156.2 million max extension with the New York Knicks—and has been since the end of the NBA Finals. The absence of an agreement has given way to plenty of speculation. And, well, the Knicks just basically confirmed why no deal is in place: They want to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Bridges signs for the full freight, he cannot be moved to another team for six months. This would mean he can’t be part of any midseason package for Giannis. That is beyond problematic for a New York squad that can’t trade any first-round picks until next summer.

This reasoning has thus far been almost purely speculative. SNY’s Ian Begley just made it more official during a recent episode of The Putback with Ian Begley. Here is what he says around the 35:30 mark (h/t Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters):

"The Knicks and all the other teams are kind of keeping an eye on Milwaukee and what may or may not happen there. I think one of the reasons why (Bridges) has not been extended yet is because once you extend him, you cannot trade him for six months and I think until the Giannis stuff is fully settled, and I don't think it's fully settled yet... When he does extend, I think that tells you Giannis is put to bed, is off the table in a sense."

Begley is as plugged into the Knicks as anyone. He doesn’t just put stuff out there for engagement’s sake. Even if he’s portraying this as a guess, it is both an informed and educated one.

The Knicks better hope they have intel on Giannis’ future

Holding off on a Bridges extension qualifies as the smart call…in some ways. The Knicks do not have enough other assets to take any potentially intriguing ones off the table. They are long shots to land Antetokounmpo in the first place. Attempting to acquire him without at least having Bridges on the table in negotiations increases the odds this pursuit goes from pipe dream to fool’s errand.

Still, New York better be sure a Giannis request is coming—and that he wants to be in The Big Apple. His noncommittal responses to questions about his future is a start. They also aren’t enough.

Every team is going to call the Milwaukee Bucks about Giannis if he becomes available. Most of them will offer better packages than the Knicks. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, in particular, loom as suitors with superior assets, and as destinations that should appeal to the two-time MVP himself.

The Knicks essentially need Giannis to go full James Harden, claim Bucks general manager Jon Horst kidnapped his puppy or something, and force his way into orange and blue. Whether the 2021 Finals MVP is capable of going that nuclear remains to be seen. If he’s not, New York is playing with fire by letting Bridges reach 2026 unrestricted free agency—where, despite all his flaws, he will instantly become one of the most sought-after targets.

This is a pretty big gamble by New York

There is a scenario in which the Knicks extend Bridges and he’s still trade-eligible. It requires him accepting only a 5 percent raise in his next contract, or signing a deal before August 5.

Neither outcome feels especially feasible. That’s perfectly fine—so long as the Knicks know Giannis is developing gaga eyes for New York.

Otherwise, they’re taking a major risk by leaving Bridges’ future unresolved.