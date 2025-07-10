Giannis just gave an update that’s actually fantastic news for the Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo just basically confirmed he’ll be a member of the Milwaukee Bucks next season, which likely removes him from the trade block for at least another year—and increases the New York Knicks’ chances of acquiring him overall.

This sentiment is dripping with contradiction. New York is apparently still hoping to be in the Giannis sweepstakes, if and when they ever begin. His staying with Milwaukee throws a wrench in those plans this offseason.

That’s fine. It’s preferred, actually.

After emptying their draft-pick stash to acquire Mikal Bridges last summer, the Knicks will be long shots to land the two-time MVP no matter when he’s available. The longer his future drags out with the Bucks, though, the easier it becomes for New York to build a better package than it can right now. Beyond that, there’s also a surprise implication many have yet to consider.

The Knicks’ best Giannis trade offer will be better next summer

Right now, the Knicks cannot include any outright first-rounders in a deal for Giannis. That is going to be a non-starter for the Bucks.

More options open up next season. At that time, the Knicks will be able to deal their 2026 first, and their 2033 first-rounder. They will also have swaps in 2028, 2030, and 2032 that they can offer to Milwaukee—or to other teams that send the Bucks outright first-rounders in exchange for those Knicks swaps.

Matching money in any prospective trade could get easier in 2026, too. New York will still be navigating fine lines beneath—if not into—the second apron, but a potential Mikal Bridges extension this summer would leave him at a palatable salary number ($34.9 million) this time next year. The same goes for a possible Mitchell Robinson extension.

Sure, any final construction may just feature Karl-Anthony Towns as the primary salary. But that will almost assuredly require additional teams outside Milwaukee. Even without control over their own first-rounder until 2031, the Bucks won’t assign a ton of value to Towns after landing Myles Turner. A more expensive version of Bridges gives both them and the Knicks various other ways to finagle a deal.

Giannis will have even more leverage next summer

Giannis will wield a ton of leverage no matter when he asks for a trade. Most won’t fork over the moon for his services without knowing whether he’ll stay long term. Milwaukee also seems destined to take his wish list into account if and when he does request out.

Still, even as the Knicks’ top Giannis offer improves, they are never going to have the best package in a vacuum. They will need him to really force the issue—not just with the Bucks, but in a way that scares off other suitors.

This becomes much easier, not to mention far more likely, next summer. Giannis will be just one year out from free agency; his 2027-28 player option will effectively render him an expiring contract. That is the sweet spot for stars looking to orchestrate their exits not just in general, but to a specific team.

Granted, there’s no guarantee Giannis takes a Knicks-or-bust stance. But New York is high enough inside the NBA’s championship-contender hierarchy that he could. So regardless of how you frame it, his (lukewarm) commitment to Milwaukee next season is actually keeping the Knicks’ hopes of landing him alive.