Knicks make minor roster move with veteran forward that fans saw coming

Outside of the Jericho Sims trade, the New York Knicks laid low at the Feb. 8 deadline. Their hands were tied because of financial constraints and draft assets they parted with during the offseason. Fans wondered if the Knicks would boost their frontcourt dept, but the front office opted to bank on Mitchell Robinson's return. So far, the big man has done well.

New York waited a month after the deadline to (temporarily) fill its final roster spot, signing P.J. Tucker to a 10-day deal after Toronto waived him. Tucker was traded to the Heat as part of the five-team Jimmy Butler deal, and Miami flipped him to Toronto for Davion Mitchell.

Tucker spent the second half of last season and the start of 2024-25 in Los Angeles, but he didn't play in a game for the Clippers this season. The veteran and LA agreed it was best for Tucker to be away from the team while the front office worked on a trade.

The Knicks didn't sign Tucker with the expectation that he'd play a lot of minutes (or any minutes at all), but rather because of his leadership and experience. His impact was felt in his first game on the sideline when New York cruised to a win over Sacramento.

Knicks re-sign PJ Tucker to second 10-day contract

Tucker's 10-day contract expired on Wednesday night when he made his Knicks debut. He played two minutes in New York's embarrassing 120-105 loss in San Antonio.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported on Thursday afternoon that the Knicks signed Tucker to a second 10-day contract. New York confirmed it shortly after.

Tucker's new deal will run through March 29, meaning he'll be with the Knicks for the games against the Hornets, Wizards, Mavericks, Clippers, and Bucks (the team he won a title with in 2021).

New York can't sign Tucker to a third 10-day contract, meaning that he'll either leave the Knicks after his new 10-day deal is over, or he'll sign a standard deal.