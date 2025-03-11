It took only one game for P.J. Tucker to make the impact Knicks knew he would

The New York Knicks had a new face on the bench in Monday's 133-104 win over the Kings. Veteran forward P.J. Tucker joined the team on a 10-day contract that was announced on Monday. The Knicks' final roster spot is temporarily filled.

Tucker hasn't played in an NBA game in months, so it's not like the front office signed him with the intention of him playing rotational minutes. New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that the team values his experience and "enforcer mentality." Tucker's leadership was on full display in Sacramento, even though he didn't play.

He encouraged Josh Hart to shoot the three ball on a night where the starter shot an abnormal 4-of-6 from three. Tucker celebrated and congratulated his new teammates after a big play, making it seem like he had been with the team a lot longer than a few hours.

Jamal Crawford, who called the game for MSG Networks, noticed the effect Tucker had. Crawford said Tucker was "getting his troops fired up" and helping the guys "push forward."

P.J. Tucker joins Knicks in Sacramento after signing 10-day contract

Tucker's first official game on the Knicks sideline couldn't have gone any better, as they dominated on both ends of the floor. It was a complete team win.

New York still has two more games on its West Coast road trip, including a final stop in Golden State to take on the Warriors. The Knicks lost to them last week in a game without Karl-Anthony Towns. He'll play on Saturday, but Jalen Brunson won't. It'll be another tough (but needed) test for New York.

Tucker being on the bench for at least the next few games will help the Knicks. He's the veteran leader New York needed. Having him be in his teammates' ears, especially in what should be a physical game in San Francisco, certainly won't hurt. Who knows, maybe Tucker will get to play a few minutes himself. He won't hesitate to throw his hat into the ring.

The 39-year-old's time with the Knicks could be brief, unless he signs a second 10-day or standard contract, but that doesn't mean it'll be a waste. He's already embraced the role New York envisioned he would have, and it's only been one game.