The impact of Knicks' soon-to-be newest signing will come off the court

The past few days have been a whirlwind for New York Knicks fans. Things took a turn for the worse on Thursday when Jalen Brunson injured his ankle in an overtime loss to the Lakers. Fans learned the next day that he'd miss at least two weeks, and the Knicks lost their first game without him.

On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that New York plans to sign P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract. The 39-year-old hasn't played in a game this season after being waived by the Raptors after the pre-deadline trade with the Clippers. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Clippers and Sixers.

Free agent PJ Tucker plans to sign with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week. Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Bucks, gives the Knicks an enforcer and frontcourt depth. pic.twitter.com/rDR8A7LqEg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2025

Tucker isn't the two-way threat he once was, but the Knicks didn't sign him for his production. New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that the team's "attraction to Tucker" is because of his "experience and enforcer mentality."

He won a championship with the Bucks in 2021 after being traded there before the February deadline. Milwaukee did the trade hoping he'd fortify the team's push for a title, and it worked out. Tucker helped Miami reach the 2022 NBA Finals the following season, so he knows what it takes to make that leap New York fans have been waiting to see.

Tucker's "enforcer mentality" is what the Knicks need most. Having Tucker's voice on the bench, in the locker room, and at practices could be a game-changer. New York needs that kind of veteran who isn't afraid to hold his teammates accountable, especially now with Brunson out. He tells it like it is.

The signing hasn't been made official yet, but it could be before Monday's game in Sacramento. The Knicks could re-sign him to another 10-day contract when the first one expires, or give him the final roster spot. Maybe New York wants to wait to give a standard contract to a player like Moses Brown who can provide on-court production and boost the team's depth.

Don't expect Tucker to play meaningful minutes because that won't happen. Those days are long gone, but the signing will still serve a purpose.