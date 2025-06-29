Knicks make flurry of roster moves heading into free agency

The Knicks made a flurry of decisions on June 29, the deadline for NBA players and teams to exercise their respective contract options for the upcoming season. The team picked up their team options on center Ariel Hukporti, extended a qualifying offer to Kevin McCullar Jr., and declined to pick up the team option on veteran forward PJ Tucker.

Free agency kicks off on July 1, and the Knicks have plenty of decisions to make. They have multiple free-agent guards, like Delon Wright, Landry Shamet, and Cam Payne. Precious Achiuwa is also entering the open market.

The team will undoubtedly check in on other free agents as well. They have been rumored to have varying levels of interest in several players, including Ty Jerome, Al Horford, Luke Kennard, Tyus Jones, and Dennis Schroder. They don't have much wiggle room financially, with a taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.7 million and veteran minimums at their disposal.

Hukporti could play a big role this season

Hukporti saw limited time during his rookie campaign. However, with Tom Thibodeau out of the way, he could get the opportunity to play more of a role in his sophomore season. That role could get even bigger if the Knicks decide to deal center Mitchell Robinson, which there have been at least a few whispers of so far this offseason.

Hukporti does a lot of the same things that Robinson does; he is a solid defender and strong on the boards. Beyond that, he has shown flashes of being a good passer as well. If the Knicks believe he can grow in the role, dealing Robinson would perhaps be easier to stomach.

The Knicks still don't have a coach

One major concern heading into free agency is that the Knicks still do not have a head coach lined up. They have now interviewed several candidates but seem content to drag the search out while they continue to do due diligence.

The issue with that is players like to play for specific coaches. A veteran player could have reservations about signing with the Knicks and not knowing who they will be playing for next year, or how their talents will be utilized.

The Knicks have clear areas that need upgrading, particularly 3-point shooting and backup ball handlers. It is a weak free agent class, and many contenders will be fighting over the same small pool of players. Ultimately, the Knicks' delay in finding a coach could end up costing them in the long run.