The Knicks have a trade chip and Robinson’s injury history says use it

Mitchell Robinson just had an incredible playoff run, dominating the defensive end of the floor while controlling the glass in ways that few, if any, other players in the league can. That said, he has a brutal injury history, and it might make sense for the Knicks to flip him while his value is higher than it ever has been.

Robinson is the Knicks' longest tenured player. They drafted him with the 36th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and he has remained with the team since. His success as a player has mirrored the Knicks' path back to relevancy, as they have become a playoff mainstay and just reached the Eastern Conference for the first time in over two decades.

Trading Robinson will not be an easy decision; he is a fan favorite and a huge part of this team's identity. But ultimately, it might prove to be the right decision.

Robinson is extension eligible

Robinson is eligible to sign an extension up to four years worth just over $81 million. If the Knicks were to sign him to it, the big man would be locked into the roster through the 2029-30 season.

When Robinson is on the court, he is incredibly productive. In the playoffs, he averaged 7.1 rebounds per game, with 3.7 of them coming on the offensive end of the court. On top of that, he is one of the league's best interior defenders, as well as showing the ability to stay with smaller, faster players on the perimeter during the Knicks' playoff run.

The issue, though, is Robinson hasn't always been able to stay on the floor. He has battled numerous injuries over his career, including missing most of the season last year, while only appearing in 17 regular-season games. During his career with the Knicks, he has appeared in over 70 games only once, and under 35 games in three different seasons.

What a trade could mean

Robinson is currently on an expiring contract. If the Knicks opted to trade him, without bringing back salary, they would give themselves incredible flexibility to add to other areas of need in free agency or via another trade.

It would also give second-year player Ariel Hukporti a chance to step into a bigger role. The young big showed flashes of promise during his limited minutes in his rookie season and brings some of the same rebounding intangibles that Robinson possesses.

The Knicks badly need a backup point guard who can run the offense while Brunson sits. Moving Robinson might be the path to get someone more impactful than a journeyman on a veteran minimum deal.