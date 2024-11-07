Knicks' loss to Hawks looks even worse as Zaccharie Risacher makes NBA history
The New York Knicks ended their four-game road trip with a 2-2 record, which isn't bad but far from satisfactory. There's no reason New York should've lost to Atlanta, a team that lost to Washington twice and Charlotte once in the past week and a half.
The Knicks let No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher get hot in the first half. He scored 22 points (16 in the second quarter) on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including five three-pointers. Josh Hart's defense on the rookie at the beginning of the game was abysmal. New York's defense as a team was discouraging to start the game. They didn't have an answer for Risacher.
Risacher finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes. It's the most points a rookie has scored this season. Also, it's the first time in NBA history that a rookie posted those numbers.
If that's not enough, the 19-year-old is the youngest player in Hawks history to score 30 points.
Knicks let Risacher get hot and choke down the stretch in loss
Risacher hadn't scored more than 17 points in a game before facing New York. He nearly doubled his previous career-high. It was the kind of game Hawks fans have been waiting for after Atlanta was awarded the No. 1 pick in a weak draft.
The Knicks had a chance to spoil Risacher's hot night but collapsed. New York was up by five points and possessed the ball with 2:46 left to play. What happened in the final few minutes? Atlanta outscored New York 16-6. The Knicks shot 1-of-6 from three during that span. Risascher fittingly scored the Hawks' final two points at the free-throw line.
It always stings to lose to Atlanta, but it's even worse when New York had control of the game. Losses in November aren't as significant as in March or April, but the Knicks can't give games away like that to teams that have played poorly. Again, the Wizards' lone two wins of the season were against the Hawks. Washington is already in tank mode for Cooper Flagg.
To avoid sounding too harsh, New York is still building chemistry. Karl-Anthony Towns (34 points) and Miles McBride (16 points) played well. Unfortunately, Jalen Brunson (8-of-18 shooting with three turnovers) didn't.
It's the kind of loss that should fuel the Knicks to come out hot against the Bucks on Friday at MSG. Or, at least, one would think.