Knicks losing Mitchell Robinson isn't the fatal blow it appears to be

The New York Knicks have lost longtime center Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics in unrestricted free agency. It's a devastating turn of events as the longest-tenured Knick from the 2026 championship team has left the franchise for a bitter rival.

Thankfully for the Knicks, losing Robinson isn't quite as devastating as fan sentiment might suggest, as they were already moving past his fit and style of play.

Robinson, 28, spent the previous eight seasons with the Knicks. During that time, he became a fan favorite and a top-tier offensive rebounder and shot-blocker who thrived along the interior on both ends of the floor.

Unfortunately, that ultimately caught the Celtics' eye and resulted in Robinson signing a three-year, $47.4 million contract with New York's rivals in Boston.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in third season, sources tell ESPN. Robinson departs the Knicks after serving a key role on the historic championship team. pic.twitter.com/tl3R6nlU1m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

The Knicks clearly have reason to be disappointed by this development, but Robinson simply wasn't playing enough to justify an investment of more than $15 million per season.

Mitchell Robinson was beloved, but no longer fit Knicks at $47.4 million

For as great as Robinson was in his limited minutes, his role decreased mightily from what it once was. As Karl-Anthony Towns stepped up on the defensive end of the floor, he effectively saw his minutes diminish to the point of only playing when Towns either needed to rest or got into foul trouble.

Robinson still made essential plays on the path to the Knicks' first championship since 1973, but his declining role has made it so New York was right to let him walk.

Robinson played 19.6 minutes per game during the 2025-26 regular season. Many attributed his fairly limited playing time to the fact that he'd dealt with injuries over the previous two seasons, but the playoffs revealed a different reality.

Robinson played a mere 13.9 minutes per game during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, receiving at least 15 in just two of Knicks' last eight games en route to the title.

Replacing Robinson will be a challenge, as he offers unique defensive versatility and unrivaled production on the offensive glass. That much makes losing him even more difficult to stomach. In saying that, even if the Knicks were willing to go into the second apron to re-sign Robinson, his annual salary no longer aligned with the team's needs and general rotational structure.

Knicks fans have every reason to feel however it is they feel about Robinson leaving for a rival, but the time had come for both sides to move on.