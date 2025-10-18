Knicks just made their stance on top trade candidate crystal clear

Whether he meant to or not, Mike Brown just sent a pretty loud message about Pacome Dadiet’s future with the New York Knicks: He probably doesn’t have one.

The 20-year-old’s roster spot is safe following the surprise retirement of Malcolm Brogdon, and the news from SNY’s Ian Begley that Garrison Mathews will be waived. This positions the Knicks to sign Landry Shameet and rookie Mohamed Diawara, and then keep Dadiet on the docket.

For now.

If the end of preseason is any indication, Dadiet’s spot on the team is only temporary. Brown wanted the final exhibition game to be a dress rehearsal for the regular season. That became untenable with OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mitchell Robinson on the sidelines.

Faced with rolling out three alternative starters alongside Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, Brown went with Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt, Trey Jamison III up front, and…Diawara on the wing. Asked about the decision to go with the rookie, Brown said that he thought the No. 51 pick “earned it in practice.”

Pacome Dadiet did not even see the floor to close preseason

Dadiet didn’t just get curbed against the Charlotte Hornets when it came to the starting unit. He received a “DNP - Coach’s Decision.” That is damning stuff. Not only was this a preseason game, but it was the final preseason game, and the Knicks were down two other wings.

Seeing that Diawara earned the starter’s nod with his play in practice is a particularly brutal blow. Practice is supposed to be Dadiet’s wheelhouse. The Knicks (apparently) have the proprietary metrics to prove it!

In all seriousness, Dadiet isn’t supposed to have a prominent role this year. New York has telegraphed limited use of its youngsters. Tyler Kolek may only work himself into the mix because of Brogdon’s exit.

Still, we’re not talking about a regular-season game. We’re talking about a preseason tilt in which the Knicks were shorthanded. If Dadiet can’t crack the floor then, you can’t help but wonder whether he ever will.

A Dadiet trade still feels inevitable

Dadiet sticking through training camp and making the opening-night roster could be proof of New York’s long-term faith in him. We know better.

In all likelihood, if Brogdon doesn’t retire, he’s probably on another team. And if that wasn’t the case, it’s only because the Knicks couldn’t find a suitor to take him on without attaching a sweetener to him.

Given everything that’s been reported, as well as what’s taken place (or not taken place) on the court, a Dadiet trade remains inevitable.

Maybe he balls out enough in the G-League to increase his value, and net a second-round pick. Failing that, the Knicks could use his $2.8 million salary to help facilitate a deal involving other players. They may also resign themselves to giving up a second-round pick for another team to take him on.

Whatever the actual move, the end result will remain the same: Dadiet is beginning the season in New York, but he’s going to finish it elsewhere.