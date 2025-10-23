Knicks just made a statement the rest of the league can't ignore

The New York Knicks emerged from Wednesday night's season-opening contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 119-111 victory at Madison Square Garden. This was a big early-season test for the Knicks, and coming out on the winning side of it proves one very important thing: that this Knicks next team is far from all hype, and they're exactly the kind of top-level championship contender they've been made out to be.

New York may have advanced further in the playoffs this past season, but Cleveland undoubtedly had the better regular season last year. Putting up 64 wins in the regular season is by no means an easy accomplishment, and the Cavs looked to be coming into this season even stronger after adding key role players like Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Junior.

Of course, there may have been some mainstream media hype for the Knicks over the summer, but the doubters would have had you believe that this team had already hit its peak, thinking of the spring 2025 run to be a fluke. Well, this team has quickly done a lot to silence those conversations, especially after Wednesday's win and considering their current injury situation.

New York looks like the contender they've been hyped up to be

OG Anunoby was unquestionably the player of the game in this one, finishing with 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting and 4-for-9 from beyond the three-point arc. He also poured in 14 rebounds, three steals and one block. His play this season is going to be massive as a versatile wing who New York can employ in a variety of roles and situations.

From there, Jalen Brunson played with the same physicality Knicks fans are used to seeing, getting to the free throw line a team-high 13 times. Miles McBride poured in 15 points off the bench, and New York withstood a big 37-point outburst from Cleveland in the third quarter to hold on for the win.

As we know, it's one thing to go into a contest like this one between two heavyweights knowing that you have the personnel to beat another high-level rival team. And it's another thing to actually go out there, execute, and leave a team as talented as the Cavaliers with their tail tucked between their legs going home.

In winning this crucial early-season contest, New York made a clear statement that they are absolutely the team to beat in the Eastern Conference this season. This is the kind of victory that can end up setting a tone for the entire year, and serve as a reminder that this squad has what it takes to get to the top.