It took just 13 minutes for Mike Brown to do something Thibodeau never would

In Mike Brown's first regular-season game as the New York Knicks' head coach, he did the unthinkable, or what was previously inconceivable under Tom Thibodeau. In the first half alone, Brown played 11 different players. Watching it happen felt illegal.

New York started Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Ariel Hukporti, as Mitchell Robinson is out due to ankle injury management. Josh Hart is out, too. Brown turned to some of the younger players, with Hukporti starting, and rookie Mohamed Diawara getting some run in the first quarter.

A rookie, playing for the Knicks in the first quarter of the first regular-season game? Thibodeau would never. Again, Robinson is out, but still. The days of yelling for the head coach to play the younger guys are officially over.

Brown even started Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson to start the second quarter. You can say that things got a little wild at MSG during the first half. Thibodeau, who may or may not be watching the game, probably couldn't believe his eyes. Neither could fans.

Mike Brown played 11 Knicks players in the first half

Brown said before the season started that his rotation would consist of either nine or 10 players, making it clear that he would use the bench, one of Thibodeau's biggest criticisms. The days of New York relying heavily on its starters are over, which could result in fewer regular-season wins, but will hopefully result in a fresher team by the time the playoffs roll around.

In the first half of game one of 82, not only was the deeper rotation a noticeable difference, but so was the Knicks' offense. New York played at a much quicker pace than the past few seasons, generated open looks, and took 21 three-pointers, only once of which came from Towns.

It's officially a new era in New York. Players who would've never left their spot on the bench under Thibodeau saw the floor in game one (and it wasn't garbage time), the offense isn't stagnant or predictable like it was last season, and again, a rookie made his debut in the first quarter!

The season just started, but Knicks fans are already impressed with what they're seeing from their new head coach. Actually, everyone is impressed, even non-Knicks fans.