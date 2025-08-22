Knicks just handed Mitchell Robinson pivotal leverage on a silver platter

Despite the changes the New York Knicks have undergone over the past few seasons, one thing has remained the same, and it's Mitchell Robinson. He's the longest-tenured player on the roster after the Knicks drafted him in 2018. It's not as if Robinson is a star that the Knicks want to keep on the roster; instead, he's a role player who has more value than your typical role player.

The 27-year-old is eligible to sign an extension with New York this offseason, as he's entering the fourth and final season of the four-year deal he signed in 2022 free agency. The most he's eligible to sign for is $89 million across four years. For reference, the deal he signed in 2022 was $60 million across four years.

Signing Robinson to a four-year, $89 million deal wouldn't be preposterous. It's not like that's a large sum of money to commit to a starting center, as Jakob Poeltl signed a four-year, $104 million deal this summer.

Robinson's situation is tricky, though. New York can't trade him to avoid paying him because it doesn't have another quality center on the roster (Ariel Hukporti isn't there yet). The Knicks need him to make their desired championship run, but that's part of the issue as well. Robinson played a combined 58 regular-season games the past two seasons (17 this past season).

New York doesn't have leverage over Robinson. If he wants to push to get as much money as he's eligible for, he has the right to do that. The Knicks are headed toward the second tax apron in the 2026-27 season, regardless (unless they dump salary, which is unlikely). Paying Mitch won't hurt New York exponentially, that is, unless his injury issues persist.

Mitch is more important to the Knicks than your average role player

Ian Begley of SNY said that he "doesn't have a read" on whether New York will extend Robinson this offseason. He said that the Knicks want him around, but that he thinks they'll take a "wait-and-see approach" by letting him start the season without an extension.

There is also a risk with that. Putting Mitch in a position to enter unrestricted free agency next summer and potentially sign with a new team, leaving the Knicks with nothing, isn't ideal.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic said on the "Game Theory Podcast" that New York could convince Robinson to extend for a lower number than he's worth by promising him the starting job. Would Mitch be okay with that? He's spent the past few seasons on an extremely reasonable deal, but again, his injuries.

Robinson is the Knicks' best interior defender (by a long shot). He makes up for Karl-Anthony Towns' defensive deficiencies when he's on the floor, which is what led Tom Thibodeau to finally change the starting lineup in the playoffs. His injuries are absolutely concerning, but New York doesn't have another player to fill his void, nor is one available elsewhere (at least not right now).

Mitch is holding the cards.