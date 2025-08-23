Knicks just doubled down on undrafted hidden gem

Dink Pate is going to remain a part of the New York Knicks family.

The Westchester Knicks, the team's G-League affiliate, announced that they've acquired the Las Vegas Summer League standout from the Mexico City Capitanes for Boo Buie—a move that could lead to the 19-year-old landing a two-way contract with the big club.

New York signed Pate to an Exhibit 10 deal ahead of his time in Sin City, where he turned plenty of heads. Through five appearances, he averaged 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while downing 50 percent of his triples (9-of-18 overall). It was not a perfect stretch, but it’s certainly enough to warrant a more extensive look inside the franchise’s overarching program.

Make no mistake, Dink Pate is a project

Pate’s final two games in Vegas did a lot of the heavy statistical lifting. He capped off his time in the Glitter Gulch with a 20-point, 10-rebound, and three-assist detonation in the Knicks’ finale against the Washington Wizards. His decision-making when attacking downhill can be wonky—he shot under 35 percent on twos in summer league—but he has an okay handle, and can finish above the rim or through contact when under control.

The jump shot ranks among Pate’s primary concerns. During his first G-League season in 2023-24, which he spent with the since-shuddered Ignite, he drilled just 21.4 percent of his attempts from deep. He bumped up that number to 30.4 percent in his second season, as a member of the Capitanes, but saw his free-throw clip fall from 72.7 percent to 63.1 percent.

It isn’t clear how much there is to work with here. Pate’s release is wonky-looking, and not especially fast. Yet, he’s not shy about getting it off, and he’s comfortable escape-dribbling his way into triples.

If he can become anything close to a league-average marksman, even strictly off the catch, his 6’8” frame will one day guarantee him a spot on an NBA roster.

The Knicks should sign Dink Pate to a two-way contract

Reacquainting themselves with Pate makes a lot of sense for the Knicks. They have all three of their two-way spots available.

At least one of them seems earmarked No. 51 pick Mohamed Diawara—unless he winds up landing a rookie-minimum deal with the big club. Regardless, Pate is starting to feel like a lock to get a two-way deal.

The Knicks do not have a ton of worthwhile wings in their employ at the moment. Heck, they don’t have many intriguing youngsters, period. Aside from Diawara, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet are it, and neither of them is expected to play a regular role this season.

Pate’s skill set may be raw, but his combination of size and comfort on-ball are rare. And while he’s not ready to command one of their final roster spots, keeping a genuinely tantalizing 19-year-old close by, on a two-way, seems like a no-brainer.