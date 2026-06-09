Knicks don’t have time to wait for refs to change Jalen Brunson’s whistle

Though it's a matter of opinion, this writer certainly feels as though the New York Knicks have a fair gripe over how Game 3 of the NBA Finals was officiated. The line was seemingly drawn closer to one side than the other in terms of what was tolerable, as everything from common to flagrant fouls were called differently from an outside perspective.

Whether or not that's actually the case, there's one reality that Brunson and the Knicks must come to terms with: They don't have time to fixate on what should've been.

New York is closing in on a Game 4 that will go a long way toward shaping the 2026 NBA Finals. The Knicks' lead is now down to 2-1, meaning a loss in the next outing would bring the series to an even 2-2 and return home-court advantage to the San Antonio Spurs.

Having lost Game 3 by four points and having narrowly escaped Game 2 despite poor shot selection near the end, the focus can't be on anything but improving their overall level of play.

In Game 3, the Knicks effectively caved in and lost to the Spurs' mind games. San Antonio consistently hit Brunson with questionable fouls—many of which were not called. The response: Brunson taking 25 shots and New York's offense failing to strike the balance it previously managed.

Though the Knicks have every reason to feel disgruntled with the referees, the bigger question is how they can overcome the Spurs in Game 4—whether or not the referee trend continues.

Knicks need to focus on winning Game 4, not the referees

Knicks head coach Mike Brown openly stood up for his team following the conclusion of Game 3, questioning the referees' thought process. He pointed out that the Spurs attempted 24 free throws during the second half to the Knicks' eight—questioning how such a disparity could exist.

Never mind the fact that Brunson was thrown to the ground by Victor Wembanyama and no flagrant foul was assessed—or that Brunson was given a flagrant for a similar close-out foul to the one Wembanyama later got away with.

Whether or not that feels fair, the harsh reality still remains that the Spurs won Game 3 and only narrowly lost Game 2. In fact, each of the three games in this series have been decided by 10 points or less—a clear sign that a 2-1 series lead means almost nothing at all.

Considering no home team has won a game during the 2026 NBA Finals, one could even argue that the Knicks don't truly have an advantage going into Game 4.

Regardless of how extreme the conversation becomes, the truth remains that the referees aren't the only talking point. Nor are they what New York should be focused on—at all. They need to slow down Stephon Castle. They need to get Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges more involved on offense. They need to get Brunson better shots and a healthier diet of off-ball opportunities.

Fixating on the referees in the immediate aftermath of the loss was only human, but if the Knicks are going to win an elusive championship, then they have to move on—fully—before Game 4.