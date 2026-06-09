Knicks must drop Mikal Bridges’ alpha expectations to secure a title

New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges was all but silent during Game 3, scoring two points on 1-of-5 shooting across 29 minutes played. It was a brutal regression to the woes he experienced during the first round of the playoffs. It was also a product of New York's flawed strategy.

Though the Knicks played fairly well in Game 3, the overemphasis that head coach Mike Brown allowed to be placed on Jalen Brunson effectively neglected Bridges' strengths and highlighted his weaknesses.

For better or worse, Bridges isn't the type of player who asserts himself on the offensive end of the floor. Not in this system, at least. He's more than happy to take and typically knock down open shots, and is quite adept at creating his own offense when his number is called.

What the Knicks failed to do during Game 3, however, was actually get him involved on the offensive end of the floor.

Bridges shoulders some of the blame, of course, as there needs to be a line drawn between a lack of assertiveness and all but disappearing on offense. What the Knicks must take accountability for, however, is running an offense that all but excluded his preferred style of play.

If the Knicks want Bridges to perform to the best of his capabilities, they must get back to creating offense for him so that he can get into a rhythm and begin creating for himself again.

Mikal Bridges thrives within the flow of the offense—stop expecting him to change

Bridges shot 8-of-13 from the field during Game 2, scoring 20 points in 41 minutes. He added six rebounds and six assists along the way. Unfortunately, the ball rarely seemed to come his way during a Game 3 loss that saw Brunson attempt 25 shots and the Knicks' next two leading players combine for 23.

That simply isn't an ideal strategy if incorporating Bridges into the offense is a goal the Knicks are hoping to achieve.

73.2 percent of Bridges' converted field goals during the 2026 NBA Playoffs have been assisted. 37.1 percent have been assisted by Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns. Unfortunately, Towns attempted just 10 shots and tied a personal 2026 playoff low with just one assist.

Though Brunson and Josh Hart made quality plays as facilitators during Game 3, the Knicks effectively cut Towns out of the equation—and sharpshooters like Bridges paid the price.

Moving forward, the Knicks must ensure that the ball moves more freely on offense and that Towns is back in the role of a featured facilitator. Bridges could stand to be more assertive, of course, but the book has effectively been written on him. It's on Brown to remember what he's read.

Considering 59.5 percent of Bridges' made field goals this postseason were converted without him taking a single dribble, it's time for the Knicks to accept who he is and position him to succeed.