Knicks get instant payoff from Jordan Clarkson decision that changed everything

There was a time when it didn't seem like Jordan Clarkson would play meaningful minutes for the New York Knicks in the playoffs, and that time was only a little over a month ago, when he was on the outside looking in of Mike Brown's rotation. Who would've thought he'd have made the postseason cut?

Well, he did, and over Jose Alvarado. Clarkson showed why in the Knicks' 113-102 Game 1 win over the Hawks, finishing with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, two rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes. He was +9, second only to Miles McBride off the bench, who was a +12.

Clarkson was efficient and effective, which aren't two words that typically came to mind whenever describing his game. His shot selection was part of the reason why he was able to claw his way back into the rotation, as he went from averaging 9.4 field goal attempts in his first full month (November) with the Knicks, to 6.9 in March, and 5.3 to close out the regular season in April.

Jordan Clarkson's switch is exactly what the Knicks needed

Where Clarkson really made his case for being in the playoff rotation was on the defensive end, where he ramped up his physicality to a level fans didn't know existed. He built his reputation as a shooter, for better or for worse, but had to evolve in his 12th season. The 33-year-old answered the call.

We saw it on Saturday, when he sprinted back in transition to clean up a missed OG Anunoby layup with a dunk that the crowd reacted to with a roar.

0️⃣0️⃣ with the clean up 😤 pic.twitter.com/SDIAJlLlBb — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 18, 2026

Jordan Clarkson's Knicks vision is coming to life

Clarkson chose New York over the summer after he reached a buyout agreement with Utah. At the live taping of the "Roommates Show" podcast during the offseason, he said he instantly knew he wanted to join the Knicks. One of the reasons for that was the MSG crowd's energy, which he just experienced for the first time in the playoffs. There's nothing like it.

At training camp, the guard said New York was "playing for something" and that he "just wanted to be here." Clarkson also said he would make "changes" or "whatever" else to "fit in and play the right way."

It took a little longer than Knicks fans would've liked, but he did what he said he would. What's his reward? Helping New York play for something as it looks to steer its way toward an NBA Finals appearance, its first since 1999.

It's just one game, so there's still a long way to go, but Clarkson is off to a pretty good start in the postseason. That's all the Knicks can ask for at this point.