Knicks insider details complications of team potentially signing Matt Ryan
The New York Knicks dealt with two brutal injury blows last week. Landry Shamet dislocated his shoulder in a preseason game against the Hornets, and Precious Achiuwa strained his hamstring. The former was expected to take one of the team's two open roster spots, but the Knicks waived him after his injury.
New York can re-sign Shamet during the regular season. SNY's Ian Begley reported that there's "initial optimism" that the guard will avoid surgery. Fans hope his rehab progresses well enough so he can return, as the Knicks need more shooting off the bench.
New York still has to fill its two roster spots. Rookie Ariel Hukporti is on a two-way contract, and it seems it'll be converted to a standard deal. The Knicks need to avoid the second tax apron, which would leave the team with enough space to sign a player to a veteran's minimum contract.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that New York has "serious interest" in signing free agent Matt Ryan. The 27-year-old played 28 games for the Pelicans last season, averaging 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, shooting 45.1% from three. Ryan is a career 41.14% three-point shooter.
Knicks could sign free agent guard Matt Ryan to a two-way contract
Begley reported that New York and Ryan have interest in getting a deal done, but it would be tricky if the team signs him to a veteran's minimum contract. The Knicks insider speculated that the team may want to keep an open roster spot for Shamet if he can return. New York must avoid the second tax apron and can't sign Ryan and Shamet to veteran's minimum deals.
Begley wrote that the Knicks could convert Hukporti's two-way contract to a standard deal and sign Ryan to a two-way contract.
New York can't have less than 14 players on standard deals for more than 14 days, meaning the team has to sign two players by Nov. 5. Begley said that the Knicks could sign a player to a non-guaranteed deal and then waive him to restart the 14-day clock.
It's unknown how much time Shamet will miss or if he can return this season. Shoulder injuries are tricky. Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder last January and initially thought he'd be able to return before the end of the season. He underwent season-ending surgery at the beginning of April. He could've further injured his shoulder if he returned.
Tom Thibodeau raved about Shamet's impact at training camp. Fans suspected he'd play a key role off the bench after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade that sent Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota. Miles McBride was the Knicks' best shooter in their season-opening loss. As good as he played, New York needs more.
It will be interesting to see how the Knicks address their open roster spots. Will they convert Hukporti and sign Ryan to a two-way deal? Stay tuned.