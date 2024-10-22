NBA insider reveals Knicks are interested in signing veteran three-point shooter
The New York Knicks only thought Landry Shamet would stick around after he signed a non-guaranteed deal during the offseason. Shamet impressed at training camp and Tom Thibodeau raved about his impact. The veteran guard did well in his first preseason game, shooting 4-of-8 from three for 16 points.
Unfortunately, the Knicks' second preseason game against the Hornets didn't go as well. Shamet went down with a shoulder injury and immediately left for the locker room. New York announced a few days later that Shamet dislocated his shoulder. SNY's Ian Begley reported that there is "initial optimism" that Shamet will avoid surgery.
The Knicks could've kept Shamet on the roster, as his deal wasn't set to become guaranteed until January. Instead, New York waived him, but the team could re-sign him during the regular season if his rehab progresses.
The Knicks have 12 players on the roster on standard contracts and need to add at least two more within the next two weeks. Ariel Hukporti's two-way contract is expected to be converted to a guaranteed deal. New York could sign a player to a veteran's minimum deal like they were expected to do with Shamet.
Knicks reportedly interested in signing veteran Matt Ryan after Shamet injury
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the Knicks have "serious interest" in free agent Matt Ryan.
Ryan played 28 games for the Pelicans last season, averaging 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 45.1% from three. He's also played for the Celtics (2021-22), Lakers (2022-23), and Timberwolves (2022-23).
Would Ryan come in and play big minutes in Thibodeau's rotation? No. Given the team's lack of depth, would it be helpful to have Ryan? Yes. He'd help the Knicks fill a void. New York doesn't have many options as the regular season begins tonight.
Begley reported that Ryan was on the Knicks' radar as a potential two-way contract player before Shamet got hurt. New York could convert Hukporti's two-way deal to open up a spot for Ryan and still be able to re-sign Shamet to a veteran's minimum if he gets healthy.
The Knicks won't be able to fully replace Donte DiVincenzo, who is now coming off the bench for Minnesota. Adding some extra shooting wouldn't hurt, though. It's a bonus that Ryan is from New York and went to Iona Prep.