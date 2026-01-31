Knicks insider confirms what we all knew about New York's Giannis pursuit

The New York Knicks have been connected to Giannis Antetokounmpo for years. Things really heated up over the offseason, when it was reported that the Big Apple was the only trade destination the Milwaukee Bucks' superstar had in mind. It was reported on Wednesday by ESPN that the Bucks are finally ready to listen to trade offers for the 2021 Finals MVP, and insider Ian Begley gave New York fans the update they knew was coming: the Knicks will be aggressive in their pursuit of Giannis.

The Knicks' Giannis chase is back on!

Just three minutes after Shams Charania reported that the Bucks were ready to move forward with what has seemed like an inevitability for months, Begley shared the following update in response:

"Yes, Knicks will be among teams making aggressive offers to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Miami Heat will be there as well," the scribe published on his Twitter.

It's no surprise that the Knicks plan to attack Giannis' potential availability with fervor. They reportedly had an exclusive negotiating window for the superstar over the offseason, which obviously concluded without any deals getting done.

Could a Giannis trade solve everything for the Knicks?

Even with New York taking a four-game win streak into Friday night's action against the Portland Trail Blazers, their post-NBA Cup slump has taken place over a large enough sample size to justify concerns with this roster construction. Trading for Antetokounmpo could be just the reset the group needs, but the Greek Freak's arrival wouldn't come without new concerns of its own.

The team would certainly have worse depth than they do now in the event of a trade for Antetokounmpo. They currently have the top-eight spots in their rotation locked in and have been rotating Guerschon Yabusele, Mo Diawara, Tyler Kolek, and Ariel Hukporti in as injuries have necessitated their presences.

Players like the Knicks' recent draft picks would suddenly go from extra depth to essential rotation pieces in a scenario where the team gives up several key pieces for a superstar. It is seemingly a risk the team is willing to take. It makes sense given the high expectations that have been levied upon this group even just in the public sphere, with their governor saying on local radio earlier this month that a trip to the NBA Finals was a must.

Even with the rhythm they've built in recent victories, no team should be above shaking things up to acquire a two-way superstar like Antetokounmpo. He has experience in the very NBA Finals the team expects to make this season and would be an excellent complement to Jalen Brunson.

Whether the Bucks are actually planning on moving him ahead of the deadline is uncertain, with many around the league offering guesses that a trade will go down in the offseason when opposing teams can offer more draft capital. For now, fans are left to desperately grab for their phone each time their favorite reporter sends out a tweet.