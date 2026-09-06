Knicks' ideal Miles McBride trade would be a painful swap with the Magic

Miles McBride has become one of the hottest topics in New York Knicks circles as he nears the start of the final season on his team-friendly salary. Due to make just $3,956,323, McBride is not only the ultimate bargain player, but a high-level 3-and-D guard who's due to for a pay increase. Given James Dolan's aversion to going into the second apron, that's made trading the 25-year-old a possibility.

An extension could still be negotiated, but if the Knicks are unable to secure McBride's future, then New York should call the Orlando Magic and see if they can swap him for Tristan Da Silva.

Swapping McBride for Da Silva would help the Knicks and Magic take a significant step in the right direction. That starts with the fact that Orlando desperately needs a guard who can space the floor, defend, and help Desmond Bane take pressure off of forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Though McBride isn't known for his playmaking, he averaged 16.4 points per 36 minutes on 41.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 2025-26. He also defends with energy and intensity, and has averaged 3.9 assists to 1.0 turnover per 36 minutes over the past two seasons.

That could appeal to a Magic team that ranked No. 24 in three-point field goals made, No. 27 in three-point field goal percentage, and No. 20 in points via guards in 2025-26. McBride could also secure an extension from Orlando by thriving with a clearer path to increased playing time.

Considering the facts that Da Silva could have an equally difficult time getting more minutes behind Banchero and Wagner, and the Knicks re-signed Jose Alvarado to a three-year deal, this is a painful swap worth considering.

Tristan Da Silva would give Knicks the size, wing depth they need

Da Silva is a 6'8" forward who would be joining a team with a grand total of three wings who stand taller than 6'5" and received consistent playing time in 2025-26. Two are starters—OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges—and one is still something of an unknown in Mohamed Diawara.

By acquiring Da Silva, the Knicks would be bringing in a wing who can at least offer a proven jump shot and respectable off-ball defense.

Da Silva averaged 9.9 points and 1.6 three-point field goals made in 24.7 minutes per game in 2025-26. It was a solid campaign from the second-year forward, with his numbers translating to 14.4 points and 2.3 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Those numbers represented fairly significant growth, as Da Silva increased his numbers from 2024-25 to 2025-26 by 2.6 points and 0.5 threes per 36 minutes while improving his slash line from .412/.335/.873 to .450/.372/.884.

Losing Miles McBride would hurt—but Knicks' and Magic's needs align

Defensively, Da Silva ranked in the 74th percentile in off-ball chaser defense, the 77th percentile in ball screen navigation, and the 81st percentile in rim deterrence, per Basketball Index. He has room to grow in one-on-one situations after ranking in the 34th percentile in perimeter isolation defense, but he'd have several great mentors in New York, including Anunoby, Bridges, and Josh Hart.

In addition to shooting effectively, Da Silva showed signs of being an ideal fit for a Mike Brown motion offense after ranking in the 59th percentile in off-ball movement points per 75 possessions and the 63rd percentile in off-ball gravity.

Throw in the fact that Da Silva shot 37.0 percent or better on both catch-and-shoot and pull-up threes, and his upside is at least worth considering. Factor in that he's owed just $3,991,200 in 2026-27 and has a $6,138,466 club option for 2027-28, and Da Silva is a low-cost and multi-year investment who could greatly improve the Knicks' depth while developing into a potential starter.

It's unlikely that either the Knicks or the Magic will be happy about giving up either McBride or Da Silva, but based on both teams' roster structures and needs, this could be a necessary evil.