Knicks have painfully obvious solution to their biggest problem

Last season, the Knicks' starters logged the most minutes in the NBA and had a net rating of just 3.3 for the year. This year, there is an obvious solution: getting more out of the starting unit.

Admittedly, that sounds obvious and kind of stupid to say. Every team in the league would push the "get more out of our starters button" if it existed. The problem is that it doesn't exist, obviously. Still, in the Knicks case, the solution is fairly obvious: experiment with different units so that they can determine which combination of players maximizes their talent.

For as good a coach as Tom Thibodeau was, his biggest indictment may have been his refusal to ever move away from the five players whom he chose to start until things started to completely unravel in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show, Rob Mahoney explained how the Knicks' five-man unit was underwhelming and seemed to lack familiarity and chemistry with one another, despite playing so many minutes together.

Brown will need to find what works

Everyone has their own opinion on who the five starters should be. The core four of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all sure things. After that, there is one big question mark.

Last year, Josh Hart occupied the fifth starter spot. While he brings constant energy, effort, and rebounding, his shortcomings as a shooter limit the Knicks' spacing and offensive ceiling. Mitchell Robinson became the fifth starter in the Eastern Conference Finals, and while he clearly has a huge importance to this team, he has major injury concerns.

There is also the possibility of starting Miles McBride, capitalizing on his floor spacing and defense. His shooting should allow the Knicks plenty of space to operate in the halfcourt, while his hard-nosed defensive play should give opposing ball-handlers headaches and allow Bridges to shift to an off-ball role.

Test things out

Again, everyone has their own opinions on what the best option is, and it is easy to say it confidently without carrying any of the risk of being wrong. What is most important is that Brown should do plenty of experimenting early in the season so that he can figure out which unit clicks the best.

The additions of Guerschon Yabusele, Jordan Clarkson, and possibly Malcolm Brogdon also give the bench much-needed depth. That depth is important because it gives Brown even more leeway to find the best group possible.